GDT expands executive team to support evolving customer needs

"GDT has built a resilient business by earning customer trust, cultivating strong partnerships, and delivering meaningful value," said Shawn O'Grady, Chair and CEO of GDT. "Suzanne and Fachtna bring the leadership and expertise to help us scale with discipline and purpose and position GDT for sustained growth."

As Chief Strategy Officer, Suzanne Becker Gallagher assumes a newly created role focused on enterprise infrastructure strategy, portfolio direction, and long-term growth initiatives. Gallagher brings deep experience leading strategy, partnerships, and marketing across multiple technology organizations, with a proven track record of expanding market share and building differentiated offerings.

"GDT has a 30-year history of innovation and execution excellence, and we bring that experience into a period of extraordinary opportunity," said Gallagher. "My focus is on sharpening alignment across the company and scaling our business by investing in the right capabilities and partnerships."

Fachtna Keohane, Chief Financial Officer, brings more than a decade of senior financial leadership experience across high-growth, private equity-backed, and global services organizations. Keohane has a reputation for building scalable finance functions, strengthening financial controls, and delivering insights that enable confident decision-making.

"What stands out about GDT is the strength of the business and the discipline behind how it operates," said Keohane. "My focus is on ensuring financial rigor, scalability, and insight-led decision-making to support sustainable growth and long-term value creation."

These appointments come as global businesses enter a sustained period of infrastructure and security transformation, increasing the need for alignment across strategy, investment, and execution. Together, the leadership additions strengthen GDT's ability to help customers modernize, scale, and operate with confidence.

About GDT

GDT is a global IT solutions provider that delivers secure, carrier-grade, AI-ready infrastructure and services to enterprise and service provider customers worldwide. With a 30-year heritage and a people-first approach, GDT helps organizations modernize and scale their IT environments to support innovation, resilience, and growth. Follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE GDT