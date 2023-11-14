GDToday established to be a flagship media in China's Greater Bay Area

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GDToday was officially established as an international communication center and a subsidiary of the Nanfang Media Group on November 14, with the aim to be the primary source for the world to learn about Guangdong and a flagship media in China's Greater Bay Area in 3 to 5 years.

At the inauguration ceremony, government officials, media partners and scholars from home and abroad sent their best wishes to GDToday and called for more quality reports, media products and cultural exchange activities.

GDToday promo video

"GDToday has been spreading multilingual stories about China and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA)," said Irina Bokova, former Director-General of UNESCO, and she hopes GDToday will continue to work for a better mutual understanding with global media outlets, so that the East and West meet again and the whole world lives in harmony.

GDToday officially launched its English application, which features four major functions, including news, services, cities and lifestyle, with the aim to develop a handy application for insight and services of Guangdong and invite expats to share their lives in the province.

Additionally, Guangdong's provincial government departments, major media outlets and the 21 municipalities will open their own pages on the GDToday website and application to update timely information about local development.

Thus far, GDToday has become a multifaceted platform with a news website, mobile application, social media channels, WeChat official account and newsletter with about 20 million overseas users. Its website (www.newsgd.com) and news application are the only provincial multilingual news website and the only provincial English news application. It has also forged partnerships with more than 1000 media outlets worldwide.

Over the past two years, GDToday has released about 40 thousand original reports using multimedia and shed light on the rapid development in China, especially in the GBA, with vivid stories. It has also organized more than 40 online and offline salons, forums and music concerts to showcase the Lingnan culture and business environment, which has attracted about 10 thousand participants.

According to the information released at the ceremony, GDToday will expand its scale and have more than 100 employees. It will be developed into a flagship media in the GBA that continues to offer accurate and timely news reports and host a series of cultural activities to facilitate people-to-people links with the world.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzDzfIBmuQs 

News Releases in Similar Topics

