GE Aerospace T901 Engine Powers Black Hawk for First Time in Successful Ground Runs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) announced today the successful completion of initial ground runs for the T901 engine on a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter at Sikorsky's West Palm Beach facility. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the Improved Turbine Engine Program's Black Hawk testing.

"These tests mark a pivotal moment in history as the T901 engine powers the Black Hawk for the first time," said Amy Gowder, president and CEO, Defense & Systems at GE Aerospace. "This achievement paves the way for a more powerful and mission-ready Black Hawk, equipping the U.S. Army with the ability to meet the growing demands of future operations."

The ground runs validated the initial performance of all critical systems — including fuel, electrical, hydraulic, engine and flight control systems, and engine bay flow. Additionally, the tests acquired data from the comprehensive aircraft and engine instrumentation that will be used throughout the flight test program.

Factory testing continues in parallel with this integration effort. The data gathered during these tests continues to validate that the T901 engine is on track to meet the U.S. Army's rigorous performance requirements.

"The successful ground runs of the T901 engine on the Black Hawk represent another critical milestone in our partnership with the U.S. Army," said Tom Champion, GE Aerospace's T901 program director. "This latest accomplishment not only validates the T901 engine's unmatched performance but also reflect the unwavering effort of our team and strength of our partnership with both the U.S. Army and Sikorsky."

The T901 engine builds on GE Aerospace's unparalleled legacy of powering Black Hawk and Apache helicopters with the combat-proven T700 engine, which has logged more than 100 million flight hours over the past four decades. Developed in response to the Army's call for increased power and reduced fuel consumption, the T901 delivers 50 percent more power, improved fuel efficiency, and reduced life cycle costs thanks to its simpler design and fewer parts. This efficiency translates to increased range, longer loiter time, and reduced maintenance and sustainment costs for the Army's enduring fleet.

The T901 is a cornerstone of the Army's modernization efforts, and today's milestone underscores GE Aerospace's commitment to delivering cutting-edge propulsion technology to meet the challenges of tomorrow's missions.

About GE Aerospace:

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 45,000 commercial and 25,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 53,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow, and the future at www.geaerospace.com.

