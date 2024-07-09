GE Lighting, a Savant company and SmartThings Join Forces to Revolutionize Connected Home Lighting

Cync® reveal® HD+ Full Color Undercabinet Fixtures Seamlessly Integrated with SmartThings for a Fully Customizable Kitchen Lighting Experience

CLEVELAND, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Lighting, a Savant company is excited to announce a collaboration with SmartThings, Samsung's global connected living platform, to enhance home experiences by expanding connected smart lighting options for consumers. Now compatible with Matter, Cync® reveal® undercabinet fixtures work with SmartThings to help revolutionize the connected kitchen experience creating customizable lighting that integrates seamlessly into users' lifestyles.

"Through this partnership, we're able to further enhance the kitchen experience for SmartThings users, seamlessly illuminating homes like never before," said Mark Benson, Head of SmartThings US. "Creating the most user-friendly connected home experience is the goal behind each of our partnerships, and we look forward to the rollout of additional SmartThings-compatible products, offering consumers even more options to enhance their living spaces."

Cync reveal HD+ Full Color Undercabinet Fixtures are the first and only full-color, edge-lit smart undercabinet lights in North America. These innovative products deliver exceptional clarity, millions of color options, and smart control in a sleek, easy-to-install design. The slim profile and edge-lit construction provide diffused, vibrant colors and pure, clean light that enhance any countertop. Cync reveal undercabinet lighting addresses common issues with other indoor lighting options, offering increased productivity, convenience, and functionality. Unlike traditional lighting strips, these versatile fixtures can be hardwired or plugged directly into the wall, providing flexible installation options. Users can customize their lighting experience with a full range of whites and colors and connect up to 10 fixtures. With SmartThings integration, it's easy to set schedules, control lights remotely, and create perfect lighting scenes for cooking or entertaining.

"Cync reveal undercabinet fixtures combine bright, low-glare light with the convenience of smart home features. The integration with SmartThings unlocks more capabilities that help make kitchens more productive and personalized," said Kara Perdue, Vice President of Product Management at GE Lighting, a Savant company.

In addition to Cync reveal undercabinet fixtures, more SmartThings-compatible Cync smart home products are on the horizon, including smart plugs, bulbs, and light strips.

To learn more, please visit https://partners.smartthings.com/partners/cync

About GE Lighting, a Savant company

Headquartered at historic NELA Park in East Cleveland, Ohio, our roots date back nearly 130 years to Thomas Edison and the invention of the world's first light bulb. Today, as part of Savant Systems Inc. we're bringing the future to light by ensuring brighter lives and a more sustainable world through innovation and energy efficiency in lamps, switches, fixtures and so much more. We're also unleashing the ultimate personalized living experience through a growing suite of smart home products that help consumers connect with confidence and experience the comfort, quality and security for which GE branded products are known. Learn more at gelighting.com.

About SmartThings

SmartThings, Samsung's global connected living platform, builds smart homes that are convenient, safe, sustainable and fun. Millions of people, in nearly 200 countries, use SmartThings to easily control their connected homes and IoT devices. SmartThings delivers simple, powerful experiences across Samsung's leading portfolio of phones, TV, and appliances. We offer the most versatile smart home experience as an open platform with a rich partner ecosystem. As a founding member of Matter, we are a leader in the industry to help make smart homes more secure, reliable and seamless to use. Do the SmartThings at www.partners.smartthings.com. Stay up to date by following us on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter.

