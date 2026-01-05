GE Lighting, a Savant company Showcases New Decorative Lighting and Smart Shades at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Lighting, a Savant company, returns to CES 2026 with the latest GE smart shades - an evolved approach to automated window treatments - and decorative Light + Form series .

The company will debut its new GE Smart Shades and Light + Form Series at Pepcom Digital Experience! CES 2026

The new Matter-compatible GE smart shades blend smart-home convenience with modern design. Featuring a screw-free installation system, these motorized window treatments deliver a clean, tailored look in white or gray fabrics with sleek aluminum trim. Controlled via the Matter app or a remote control included with each shade purchase, GE smart shades are available in blackout or light-filtering options, and can integrate seamlessly with Matter-enabled platforms for voice and app control to set automated schedules that enhance comfort, privacy, and energy efficiency.

"Many smart shades feel intimidating or overly complicated. GE smart shades take a different approach - focusing on simplicity, flexibility, and a clean aesthetic that fits naturally into everyday homes," said Kara Perdue, VP of Product Management at GE Lighting, a Savant company.

Key Features:

Effortless Smart Control: Operate shades with the included remote or through Matter Thread and connect to Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, and Samsung SmartThings.

Operate shades with the included remote or through Matter Thread and connect to Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, and Samsung SmartThings. Custom Light Experience: Choose blackout fabrics for room-darkening privacy or light-filtering options that softly diffuse daylight. Multiple width options are available to fit windows up to 76 inches tall.

Choose blackout fabrics for room-darkening privacy or light-filtering options that softly diffuse daylight. Multiple width options are available to fit windows up to 76 inches tall. Quiet, Smooth Performance: Whisper-quiet operation is powered by a high-efficiency motor. The small magnetic rechargeable battery lasts up to six months per charge and is easy to recharge while in place.

Whisper-quiet operation is powered by a high-efficiency motor. The small magnetic rechargeable battery lasts up to six months per charge and is easy to recharge while in place. Sophisticated Modern Design: White or black aluminum frames pair with blackout or translucent fabric options in soft gray or white.

White or black aluminum frames pair with blackout or translucent fabric options in soft gray or white. Easy Installation: Design that features no visible hardware creates a clean, architectural look that complements modern interiors can be installed in minutes.

Design that features no visible hardware creates a clean, architectural look that complements modern interiors can be installed in minutes. Premium, Long-Lasting Materials: Expertly assembled in the USA with durable aluminum trim and performance fabrics for dependable use.

The company will also showcase its latest design-forward Light + Form Series, blending sculptural forms with gentle illumination to create lighting that doubles as décor whether the light is turned on or off. Featuring abstract, subtle pearl filaments and clear glass finishes, each LED bulb casts a gentle, soft white, or daylight glow that enhances modern fixtures and accent pieces.

Available Bulbs Include:

Canopy Bulb: Featuring a warm candlelit glow and elegant teardrop form, the Canopy Bulb is ideal for pendant lighting and glass fixtures. Its amber-tinted glass adds warmth and depth, enhancing the ambience of dining areas, entryways and cozy corners.

Featuring a warm candlelit glow and elegant teardrop form, the Canopy Bulb is ideal for pendant lighting and glass fixtures. Its amber-tinted glass adds warmth and depth, enhancing the ambience of dining areas, entryways and cozy corners. Silver Filament (Soft White & Daylight): Silver Filament brings a timeless, minimalist aesthetic inspired by classic filament bulbs - without the yellowed filaments that can detract from a fixture's design when the bulb is off. Its unique filament design adds a refined touch to any decorative fixture.

Silver Filament brings a timeless, minimalist aesthetic inspired by classic filament bulbs - without the yellowed filaments that can detract from a fixture's design when the bulb is off. Its unique filament design adds a refined touch to any decorative fixture. Edge Light: A slim, modern profile wrapped with a pearl-colored filament delivers a soft, even glow. The exclusive Edge Light adds a distinctive, contemporary touch to open fixtures or statement pieces, offering a look that's truly one-of-a-kind.

Availability & Pricing

The new GE smart shades are available today at Shop.GELighting.com and Amazon starting at $299.99. The Light + Form series is available today at Lowe's starting at $11.98.

To learn more, visit gelighting.com or see our press kit here .

About GE Lighting, a Savant company

Headquartered at historic NELA Park in East Cleveland, Ohio, our roots date back nearly 130 years to Thomas Edison and the invention of the world's first light bulb. Today, as part of Savant Systems Inc. we're bringing the future to light by ensuring brighter lives and a more sustainable world through innovation and energy efficiency in lamps, switches, fixtures and so much more. We're also unleashing the ultimate personalized living experience through a growing suite of smart home products that help consumers connect with confidence and experience the comfort, quality and security for which GE-branded products are known. Learn more at gelighting.com .

GE is a trademark of General Electric Company. Used under trademark license.

