GE Lighting, a Savant company Announces Major Additions to Cync™ Portfolio at CES 2022

All new Cync devices work together via the Cync app, powered by Savant to automate temperature inside the home, as well as security and lighting inside and out. The app was honored by CES 2022 with an Innovation Award.

"The 'smartest' smart home consists of a network of reliable products that work together seamlessly and are easy to install and use, for the ultimate in convenience, comfort and security," said Paul Williams, Vice President of Experiences at GE Lighting, a Savant company. "Our new products give consumers the ability to bolster their Cync smart home with new whole home capabilities that are hubless and can all be controlled by a single app or voice."

Smart House. Warming Party.

As with all Cync products, the all-new Cync Smart Thermostat features the premium quality for which GE-branded products are known. The Cync Smart Thermostat can be installed without a common wire, making it compatible in nearly every home. Its large, sleek, and high-contrast display makes on-site control easier than ever, and like all Cync products, no hub is required for 'away from home' control using the Cync app. The all-new Cync Room Temperature Sensors work with the Smart Thermostat to monitor individual rooms or the entire home and optimize the comfort accordingly. The new Cync Smart Thermostat and Temperature Sensor will be available to order in January from Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon. The Smart Thermostat starts at $119.99 and the Temperature Sensor at $29.99.

See Inside. Outside. And All Around.

On the heels of its first indoor camera launch, Cync is launching outdoor camera options that keep families safe, the home secure and provide peace of mind around-the-clock. The Cync Outdoor Smart Camera comes in both wired and battery/solar powered options, so users can choose the setup that's optimal for their smart home. With 2K/1280P HD video and night vision, and a digital swivel head, Cync never misses a moment. Cync prioritizes privacy and security, so both cloud and local SD storage options are available. The new Cync Outdoor Smart Cameras and Accessories will be available to order in February from Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon. Wired Cameras start at $99.99, Battery Cameras at $129.99 and Solar Panel Accessory at $44.99.

Smart. Light it Up.

The Cync family of smart bulbs continues to grow with the addition of 11 new products, including smart decorative filament-style bulbs in various shapes and sizes, such as candelabra and globe and the ever-popular reveal® general purpose bulbs. These additions will be offered in both white and full color options. The lights come equipped with Wi-Fi unlocking a range of features including voice control, scheduling scenes and more - all controlled from the Cync app, powered by Savant. Users will have the ability to change the living room to a dance party from their cell phone or check to see if the kids left the lights on when they left for school. The new Cync smart lights will be available to order in March from Lowe's, Best Buy, Target and Amazon, starting at $11.99.

Cync. In Sync with Matter.

In addition to control via the Cync app, powered by Savant, Cync devices can be controlled with both Alexa and Google. Link Cync smart light bulbs, strips and wall switches, motion detectors, indoor and outdoor smart plugs and cameras, and thermostat with sensors to create custom scenes for the perfect setting during any occasion. Cync is also a part of the CSA and will be included in the 2022 integration of the Matter protocol that allows all smart home devices to work together regardless of manufacturer or platform. This will enable today's Cync products and the app to work securely, reliably and seamlessly with other Matter connected devices and ecosystems tomorrow.

To learn more about all the CES announcements and new products, visit Cync here .

GE is a trademark of General Electric Company. Used under trademark license.

About GE Lighting, a Savant company

Headquartered at historic NELA Park in East Cleveland, Ohio, our roots date back nearly 130 years to Thomas Edison and the invention of the world's first light bulb. Today, as part of Savant Systems Inc. we're bringing the future to light by ensuring brighter lives and a more sustainable world through innovation and energy efficiency in lamps, switches, fixtures and so much more. We're also unleashing the ultimate personalized living experience through a growing suite of smart home products that help consumers connect with confidence and experience the comfort, quality and security for which GE branded products are known. Learn more at gelighting.com .

