GE Veteran Russell Shelton Joins GA Telesis as President of its Engine Strategy Group

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC, the leading integrated solutions provider for the commercial aviation sector, today announced that former GE Managing Director of Services Sales, Russell Shelton, has joined the company as President of its Engine Strategy Group. Russ will oversee the company's long-term engine MRO Strategy, coined, Turbine Vision 2020. This will also include the leadership of the company's Engine Services operation in Finland.

Shelton recently retired from GE, where he led the Services Sales team's reconstitution to refocus on services growth. He created a global team while re-integrating the commercial leadership responsibilities from other organizations. This resulted in double-digit yearly revenue and margin growth from 2015 forward.

In his 31 years at GE Aviation, Russ held various positions in product strategy, sales & marketing for services and engines in addition to the many management roles he held through his esteemed career with the company.

"Russ is an industry pro with unrivaled experience in the engine services sector," said Abdol Moabery, President & CEO of GA Telesis. "I am looking forward to working with him and launching our turbine strategy towards unprecedented growth."

"Execution of the TV 2020 strategy is sure to create a new model for the aircraft engine MRO sector. This is an incredible opportunity with a tremendous and highly motivated team, and I cannot wait for the journey to begin," said Russell Shelton.

In July, GA Telesis announced its TV 2020 strategy that was developed to integrate the company's vast array of know-how in the area surrounding aircraft engine technologies. TV 2020 will consolidate all aspects of component, hospital, and complete engine MRO services into integrated offerings, coupled with maintenance financing programs. TV 2020 will also develop an engine component repair business from its existing back-shop capabilities and seek to acquire additional component MROs focused on turbine engine technologies. The company will also develop a globally positioned network of subsidiary Special Procedure Aero-Engine Hospitals (SPAHs), and build-out additional engine platform maintenance capabilities at existing MRO units.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing leasing/financing, component solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success" which is built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

