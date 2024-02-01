Gear Up for The Big Game and Score Discounts on 7-Eleven Pizza and Wings

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes customers can score deals on pizza and wings all weekend long in-store and via 7NOW Delivery

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Football season's grand finale is swiftly approaching, and 7-Eleven, Inc. is here to provide the game day grub. From February 9 to February 11, 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores are offering customers epic deals on fan-favorite items and game day must-haves like pizza and wings.

Large Pizza + 10 Wings for $14 : Both in-store and customers can get a whole cheese or pepperoni pizza and 10 bone-in wings to feed the whole crew.

Both in-store and customers can get a whole cheese or pepperoni pizza and 10 bone-in wings to feed the whole crew. FREE Pizza through 7NOW Gold Pass ™ : 2/11 score 3 FREE Pizzas with 7NOW Gold Pass. Delivery or pickup. Limit 1 order per 7NOW GOLD PASS subscriber. The 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service allows customers to get their delivery fee waived on a choice of more than 3,000 of their favorite 7‑Eleven products.

™ 2/11 score 3 FREE Pizzas with 7NOW Gold Pass. Delivery or pickup. Limit 1 order per 7NOW GOLD PASS subscriber. The 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service allows customers to get their delivery fee waived on a choice of more than 3,000 of their favorite 7‑Eleven products. $15 off $30+ 7NOW Orders: Load up on your favorite drinks and snacks for game day. Limit 1 per customer. Delivery or pickup.

Load up on your favorite drinks and snacks for game day. Limit 1 per customer. Delivery or pickup. $5 Pizza: 2/7-2/10 Snag any flavor pizza for just $5 , only on 7NOW Delivery

2/7-2/10 Snag any flavor pizza for just , only on 7NOW Delivery Bone-In Wings 5/ $5 : Only available via 7NOW Delivery, customers can snag 5 Spicy Breaded, BBQ, Roasted or Buffalo bone-in wings for just $5 .

"This match-up is more than a game; it's a cultural phenomenon, but as iconic as the Big Game is, pizza and wings are the real MVPs," said Dave Strachan, Senior Vice President, Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven. "Whether you're a die-hard fan or just in it for the snacks, pizza and wings are the perfect teammates, and 7-Eleven is proud to be a part of the game day memories made."

And the Big Game wouldn't be complete without refreshments, like iconic Slurpee drinks, coffee to stay wired for the long haul, or even fan-favorite CELSIUS. Try the new CELSIUS Fizz-Free Blue Razz Lemonade flavor, exclusively at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

To make the big day even easier, fans can have their food and refreshments delivered straight to their door by using 7NOW Delivery, a convenient way to get all the party essentials without missing out on the action. Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

*Valid thru 2/11/24. Cheese and pepperoni only.

**Limit 5 per customer. Delivery or pickup.

***7NOW: Valid 2/7/24-2/10/24. Limited Delivery Area. See 7NOW App for Full Terms. (C)2024 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

****New & existing. Limit 5 per customer. Delivery or pickup. No promo code required. Small basket fee of $1.99 applies if basket is under $10. No delivery fees.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

