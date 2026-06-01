GearChain Introduces No-Code Event Attendance Tracking with Real-Time Spreadsheet Sync

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GearChain has launched its new no-code Event Attendance & Session Check-In Platform, helping organizations quickly build custom attendance and people-tracking workflows across mobile and web applications without expensive enterprise event software.

The platform allows organizers to register attendees, print barcode or QR code badges, track session participation, and manage check-ins in real time using smartphones, barcode scanners, or web dashboards.

GearChain Event Attendance Tracking App Screen

Originally focused on inventory and asset tracking, GearChain has expanded into people workflow management through customizable no-code operational tools.

With GearChain, organizations can launch event attendance systems in minutes without developers, complicated setup, or bloated software platforms. Users can build custom attendance workflows with no coding, use mobile devices or barcode guns for fast check-ins, print barcode labels or badges for attendees, track participation across sessions or locations, and sync attendee activity instantly to Google Sheets or Excel.

Every attendee interaction is automatically recorded and updated live, giving organizers a bird's-eye view of participation and session activity in real time.

"Many people know GearChain for inventory and asset tracking, but we've found that many of our customers are also using the platform for event management and people workflow operations," said Harry SY Jung, CEO & Co-founder of GearChain. "Because the platform is no-code and flexible, organizations are able to quickly build workflows for event attendance, training participation, visitor management, workshops, onboarding, and session check-ins without needing expensive enterprise systems or technical setup."

Many event management platforms come with expensive subscriptions and overwhelming features that organizations rarely use. GearChain instead focuses on practical operational workflows including attendee registration, session check-ins, badge scanning, attendance verification, and real-time spreadsheet synchronization.

"What makes this powerful is the flexibility," Jung added. "Users can build many different operational workflows using the same mobile and web platform while keeping everything synced live to spreadsheets for real-time operational visibility."

GearChain supports a wide range of use cases including conferences and trade shows, corporate training sessions, schools and universities, workshops and certifications, nonprofit events, visitor management, and internal company events.

The platform's real-time synchronization with Google Sheets and Excel helps teams monitor attendance instantly, reduce manual data entry, generate reports faster, and maintain centralized operational visibility from a single spreadsheet.

For more information, visit https://gearchain.io.

About GearChain

GearChain is a mobile and web-based no-code platform that helps organizations streamline operational workflows through barcode technology, spreadsheet automation, blockchain verification, and AI-powered tools for inventory tracking, asset management, event operations, and people workflow management.

The platform supports barcode scanning, QR codes, NFC tags, OCR, and collaborative team workflows across multiple locations with customizable user permissions. GearChain also integrates with Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel for real-time data synchronization, helping organizations gain operational visibility and reduce manual processes.

Media Contact:

Harry Jung

408-418-8561

[email protected]

SOURCE GearChain