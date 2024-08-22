Gebeya and CompTIA partner to reinforce talent clouds across Africa with vendor-neutral IT certifications

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gebeya Inc., a leading Pan-African talent cloud technology provider, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with CompTIA, the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. This collaboration reinforces Gebeya's commitment to facilitate the development of Africa's talent and to create additional talent clouds that offer access to high-quality skill development resources.

NAIROBI, Kenya - A joint effort to empower a new generation of African tech professionals to thrive in the digital economy was announced this week by Gebeya Inc. and CompTIA. This collaboration reinforces Gebeya's commitment to facilitate the development of Africa's talent and offers learners access to CompTIA’s high-quality technology skills development resources. Benjamin Ndambuki (left), CompTIA’s territory development representative for Africa, and Amadou Daffe, Chief Executive Officer of Gebeya, finalized the agreement this week.

Through this partnership, Africans with keen interest in technology will gain access to CompTIA's comprehensive library of courses and certifications covering the fundamentals of IT, networking, cybersecurity, cloud computing and more.

"Gebeya is dedicated to fostering talent clouds across various sectors in Africa," said Amadou Daffe, Chief Executive Officer of Gebeya. "Our strategic partnership with CompTIA allows us to integrate a comprehensive skilling module within the Gebeya Talent Cloud, enabling our customers and partners to offer unmatched access to world-class IT training and certifications to their talent communities."

CompTIA, renowned for its vendor-neutral approach to IT certifications, brings a wealth of experience in validating skills and enabling individuals to stay current in today's technology-driven world. The organization's certifications, provided on their learning platform, are trusted by employers worldwide as a benchmark for technical competency. Millions of current and aspiring technology workers around the world rely on CompTIA for the training and certifications that give them the confidence and skills to excel in the competitive and ever-evolving global tech landscape.

"We have a shared mission to close the digital skills gap in Africa," said Benjamin Ndambuki, CompTIA's territory development representative for Africa "With Gebeya's extensive reach and local expertise and CompTIA's globally recognized certifications, we are confident we can empower a new generation of African tech professionals to thrive in the digital economy."

This partnership aligns with Gebeya's involvement in initiatives like the Wingu Talent Cloud, advancing its mission to close the digital skills gap and drive digital transformation across Africa. By offering access to industry-recognized certifications, Gebeya and CompTIA are paving the way for organizations across the continent to address knowledge and certification gaps within their talent communities, ensuring a better match between skills and opportunities.

About Gebeya Inc.

Gebeya is a leading Pan-African tech leadership company specializing in innovative, SaaS-enabled custom talent cloud solutions. With its revolutionary Talent Cloud offerings, Gebeya is creating significant opportunities and economic growth, propelling Africa's potential and global competitiveness. For more information, please visit https://gebeya.com/.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Millions of current and aspiring technology workers around the world rely on CompTIA for the training, education and professional certifications that give them the confidence and skills to work in tech. https://www.comptia.org/

Media Contacts

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2487039/CompTIA_Gebeya_Partnership_Photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2404402/CompTIA_Logo.jpg