Gedeon Richter Selects Trial Interactive for Clinical Trial Management

Specialty Pharmaceutical Company Deploys TransPerfect Technology to Streamline TMF Operations

BUDAPEST, Hungary and NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading global provider of solutions for product development and launch for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced that Gedeon Richter selected Trial Interactive's award-winning eTMF platform and TI Collaborate eClinical solution for its upcoming clinical trials.

Based in Budapest, Hungary, Gedeon Richter is an innovation-driven specialty pharmaceutical company that aspires to improve the quality of human life by developing and manufacturing medications across a range of therapeutic areas. The company's product portfolio spans women's healthcare, neuropsychiatry, rheumatology, osteoporosis, cardiology, blood, diabetes, and CNS.

The Trial Interactive eClinical platform was designed by clinical professionals for clinical professionals. It is used by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and CRO companies to streamline product development lifecycles in a secure, 21 CFR Part 11-compliant environment. By offering a fully integrated, AI-enhanced user experience, Trial Interactive improves speed and quality across site identification, site selection, personnel training, study start-up, and site activation through eTMF management and closeout. The Trial Interactive platform comprises clinical research-focused products that simplify tasks, oversight, compliance, and audits/inspections.

"The Trial Interactive eTMF will help us streamline our TMF operations and maintain inspection readiness. We want to make sure our future studies have the same efficiency and more, which is why we're excited to have their eTMF solution integrated into our clinical operations ecosystem," said Balázs Szatmári, Head of Global Clinical Operations at Gedeon Richter.

Trial Interactive Division President Michael Smyth commented, "We're proud to be part of Gedeon Richter's plans for new studies and look forward to working more closely with their clinical operations teams through our TMF services."

About Trial Interactive

Trial Interactive is an industry leader in practical eClinical innovation that simplifies and automates clinical processes for sponsors, CROs, and sites around the world. The 21 CFR part 11-compliant, AI-powered platform delivers an author-to-archive collaboration experience with solutions for clinical document management, site selection, site activation, e-learning, compliance training, quality, and CTMS with seamless solution interoperability and indexing to the eTMF. Trial Interactive is consistently selected by clinical professionals for providing the most comprehensive yet intuitive experience with the most complete offering of technology and expert TMF services. Trial Interactive helps study teams streamline their operations by cutting unnecessary expenses, expediting timelines, reducing compliance risks, and improving operational excellence. For more information on Trial Interactive, please contact [email protected] or +1 212.400.8848, or visit www.trialinteractive.com.

About TransPerfect Life Sciences

TransPerfect Life Sciences specializes in supporting the global development and commercialization of drugs, treatments, and devices designed to improve and save lives. Our comprehensive solutions include clinical trial management technology and services (TMF services, eTMF, CTMS, regulated content management, etc.), pharmacovigilance and safety solutions, translation and language services, and call center support. With offices in over 140 cities worldwide, TransPerfect Life Sciences is the ideal partner to simplify your path from lab to launch by driving quality, mitigating compliance risk, and enhancing patient engagement. For more information, please visit our website at https://lifesciences.transperfect.com

