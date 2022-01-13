Geek+ and Körber digitalize Ariat supply chain with smart robotics

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, the global leader in AMR technology, is excited to announce the successful deployment of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) at Ariat International, a leading footwear and apparel brand for equestrian sports, outdoor activities, and work industries. The solution was implemented in collaboration with Geek+'s strategic partner Körber, a global leader in supply chain software.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Körber on this innovative project and excited to see Ariat enhance its relationships with all its stakeholders through the many benefits of supply chain fulfillment automation," said Randy Randolph, Vice President, Channel Relationships, of Geek+ America. "With the integration of advanced robotics and AI technologies to its warehouse operations, Ariat is equipped with the needed efficiency gains, flexibility, and future scalability to strengthen its employee and customer experiences."

By integrating Geek+ picking and moving robots into Ariat's supply chain, the solutions improve operational flexibility and order picking efficiency, while reducing labor intensity in its distribution center. Ariat can realize a rapid return on its investment and quickly establish an intelligent supply chain that meets increased consumer demand.

Matt Hardenberg, Vice President of Distribution, Ariat International said: "Geek+'s AMRs allow us to move our employees away from repetitive tasks and towards more rewarding activities, resulting in a better working environment and bringing greater value to the services we provide our customers. We are very grateful to Kӧrber for their expertise and comprehensive technology that has helped us to reduce the physical stress for our warehouse workers and modernize our operations."

"Körber aspires to be a trusted partner for customers to strengthen their supply chains. Our solutions, extensive experience and know-how create clear advantages for business performance, employees, and end customers", says Bill Ryan, CEO Software North America, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "Unlike anyone else, we provide the software, robotics and consulting for some of the world's most complex operations, reducing the manual labor for order fulfillment and streamlining internal processes. Our end-to-end supply chain solutions allow us to deliver a unique mix for each individual customer to conquer their supply chain complexities."

With ongoing disruptions to the global supply chain, Geek+ will work closely with Körber to ensure that Ariat will continue to overcome pandemic-related delays, meet greater consumer demands, and improve operational performance.

About Ariat

Ariat was founded in 1993 to reimagine the boot for modern riders, ranchers, and workers. Our pursuit of functional innovation has raised the bar for performance, fit, and craftsmanship all in service to Ariat's global community of world-class athletes, Olympians, and people like you. Our products are designed to outperform in the most demanding environments. Ariat is now one of the top western, equestrian, outdoor, and work brands in the world. The company takes its name from Secretariat, the greatest racehorse of all time.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 500 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 2000 employees, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.



