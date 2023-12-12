GEEKOM Achieves Remarkable Sales Surge in Third Quarter of 2023

News provided by

GEEKOM

12 Dec, 2023, 12:08 ET

TAIPEI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, the distinguished premium Mini PC brand, proudly announces substantial growth in the computer and Mini PC category following a year of sustained expansion in the broader market. The company's strategic focus on brand investment, sales growth, and executive team expansion has yielded remarkable results, earning global recognition for product performance, quality, and after-sales service. Notably, GEEKOM reported an outstanding 208% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter of 2023, accompanied by the establishment of new divisions and the recruitment of several talented professionals.

Reflecting on this success, Alan Chen, the CEO of GEEKOM, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "The past few months have witnessed exhilarating growth in the Mini PC segment. Beyond our thriving business, we've been reshaping and implementing our brand strategy. Our recent ventures in the technology space have unveiled distinctive aspects that set us apart in the Mini PC category. Consumers have expressed a clear preference for high-tech experiences, and our increased investment in the Mini PC category reflects our commitment to delivering a version that aligns with contemporary consumers' expectations of 'high tech.'"

As GEEKOM continues its expansion of the high-end Mini PC lineup, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to performance, reliability, and environmental consciousness. The upcoming year will witness the launch of the IT14/IT14 Pro in the IT (Intel®-based) lineup, the A7/A7 Max, and the AX7/AX7 Max in the A (AMD-based) lineup. Plans are also underway to introduce a new lineup featuring dual LAN ports and support for USB-C for internal power, including the GT14 Pro/GT14 Max and XT14 Pro/XT14.

GEEKOM's third-quarter research report revealed a notable 10.8% year-on-year increase in female users, prompting the decision to launch the AMD processor-based Mini PC-GEEKOM A7 in the first quarter of 2024. This new addition will inherit the high performance and reliability associated with GEEKOM's existing products while boasting a more neutral, stylish, and minimalist design. Alan further stated, "In terms of body size, the A7 will be the thinnest Mini PC on the market, with stability and performance guaranteed."

With a diverse portfolio of more than 10 Mini PC products, GEEKOMPC has earned widespread recognition in the industry for its exceptional niche Mini PC offerings, standing alongside some of the world's most coveted computer brands. For more information, please visit GEEKOMPC.COM or follow GEEKOM on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

Also from this source

GEEKOM Achieves Remarkable Sales Surge in Third Quarter of 2023

GEEKOM, the distinguished premium Mini PC brand, proudly announces substantial growth in the computer and Mini PC category following a year of...
GEEKOM célèbre son 20ème anniversaire

GEEKOM célèbre son 20ème anniversaire

En 2023, GEEKOM, groupe pionnier dans l'industrie des mini-PC, célèbre fièrement son 20e anniversaire et se projette dans un avenir collectif de...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.