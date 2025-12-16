GEEKOM officially partners with Micro Center, allowing consumers to experience the future of computing firsthand.

TAIPEI, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that underscores the growing demand for compact yet powerful computing solutions in the US market, GEEKOM announced its milestone cooperation with Micro Center, one of America's leading computer and electronics retailers.

Established in 2003, GEEKOM has become one of the global leaders in the mini PC market, specializing in compact systems that deliver desktop-level performance in a fraction of the space. Its products are popular among professionals, gamers, and everyday users who value efficiency without compromising on power. The company's lineup integrates the latest AMD and Intel processors, advanced connectivity options, and sleek designs that appeal to modern consumers.

Micro Center, which was founded in 1979, has built a reputation as a go-to destination for technology enthusiasts, offering an extensive range of computer hardware, software, and accessories. With more than 25 locations across the United States, the retailer is known for its hands-on shopping experience, where customers can test products before purchase and receive expert guidance from in-store staff. This makes Micro Center an ideal partner for GEEKOM, whose mini PCs are designed to balance performance, portability, and affordability.

The four models entering Micro Center offline retail shelves highlight GEEKOM's diverse portfolio. The A5 Pro 7430, which features an AMD Ryzen 7430U processor and a super-quiet cooling system, offers energy-efficient performance for everyday computing, while the A6 6800 caters to multitaskers and creative professionals with its powerful Ryzen 7 6800H processor and Radeon 680M iGPU. On the Intel side, the XT13 13900HK, which rocks a Core i9-13900HK processor, delivers high-end performance for demanding workloads, and the XT15 Mega showcases Intel's latest Core Ultra 9 285H, optimized for AI-driven tasks and next-generation applications.

For U.S. consumers, the partnership means more than just availability—it provides the opportunity to experience GEEKOM's mini PCs in person. Shoppers can visit Micro Center stores, interact with the devices, and evaluate their performance before making a purchase. This hands-on access is particularly valuable in the mini PC segment, where compact design and usability are key selling points.

By joining forces, GEEKOM and Micro Center are bridging the gap between online innovation and offline retail, giving American customers the chance to explore the future of computing up close. To find the nearest Micro Center offline store, please visit the retailer's store locator.

