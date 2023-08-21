GEEKOM Unveils The World's First Mini PC Powered By The 13th Gen i9 CPU

News provided by

GEEKOM

21 Aug, 2023, 13:08 ET

TAIPEI, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, a leading provider of Mini PCs, is thrilled to unveil its newest Mini IT13, the world's first Mini PC with a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor. 

Equipped with the cutting-edge 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H/i7-13700H/i5-13500H processor, the GEEKOM Mini IT13 boasts up to 14 cores, 20 threads, and a maximum turbo frequency of 5.40 GHz. This powerful mini PC delivers groundbreaking performance for various tasks, including multitasking, gaming, and video editing. The computing experience is further elevated by the Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, which provides remarkable graphics capabilities for stunning visuals.

The Mini IT13 excels in display support, supporting 8K displays and multi-screen connectivity through its two USB4 and two HDMI 2.0. Whether users are tackling a complex project or binge-watching their favorite series, this Mini PC has users covered. It also features a versatile array of I/O ports, including six USB ports, two HDMI ports, and one 2.5G LAN port for seamless connectivity to external displays and peripherals. 

Upgrade Mini IT13 effortlessly with its expandable storage and memory options. With PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD storage of up to 2TB, experience rapid performance and ample space for all users' essential data and applications. Additionally, it supports up to 1TB SATA SSD storage and up to 2TB SATA HDD storage for greater flexibility. The Mini IT13 also features up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory for fast processing speeds.

Experience whisper-quiet operation thanks to the Mini IT13's efficient cooling system, ideal for users who require a high-performance computer without distracting noise. With Intel® Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth® v5.2 capabilities, enjoy rapid, uninterrupted connectivity and seamless data transfer wherever users are.

The GEEKOM Mini IT13 is the ultimate choice for users seeking power and versatility in a compact form factor. Whether users are office workers, graphic designers, video editors, gamers, or simply need a fast and reliable computer, this mini PC offers top-notch features and reliable performance to help users get the job done efficiently.

Mark calendars and set alarms for the highly anticipated GEEKOM Mini IT13 Launch Event. Join us on YouTube on August 23, 2023, at 7:00 PM (CEST) for an incredible showcase of cutting-edge technology and innovation. Don't miss out on the excitement.

Keep Up with GEEKOM:
YouTube: @GEEKOMPC

SOURCE GEEKOM

