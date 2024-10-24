Geekplus America wins 2024 USA Supply Chain Excellence Award

Geekplus was nominated for two awards this year. The first, The Best Use of Robotics Award, recognizes companies that use robotics to deliver fundamental changes to its logistics and supply chain operations. The second nomination, The Supply Chain Product Award, recognizes groundbreaking solutions that are having a positive impact on the supply chain.

Geekplus was nominated for both awards with BlueSkye Automation, a systems integrator. Together, the team deployed a fully automated smart warehouse solution for Ship8, a Georgia-based 3PL. Looking for a solution to handle ballooning e-commerce sales while navigating severe labor shortages, Ship8 decided on a deployment of Geekplus Shelf-to-Person, Sorting and SkyCube Pallet solutions alongside conveyors, print & apply and robotic arms. By harnessing the power of four different types of robot technology, the fully automated warehouse can now handle a range of order fulfillment types from both B2B and B2C orders to each picks and case picks. After the installation and go-live of the automated systems, BlueSkye Automation continues to provide ongoing support and service through their certified team of experts.

"Winning a Supply Chain Excellence Award in the USA is valuable recognition for our brand and shows the great work done together with BlueSkye Automation," said Lit Fung, VP and Head of International Business at Geekplus. "The Ship8 project has been a game changer in the industry and we are honored to be recognized with this award."

Armando Gonzalez, president of BlueSkye Automation, added: "Our integrated solutions are all about making work more efficient and increasing productivity; with Geekplus, we can help our food and beverage, automotive, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and e-commerce customers leverage the benefits of autonomous mobile robots.

Now in its 28th year, the Supply Chain Excellence Awards is the benchmark for supply chain best practices, attracting entries from across the UK and Europe. The awards are renowned for their rigorous judging process; entrants receive valuable feedback from award judges with more than 250 years of combined experience. The recognition made by this award supports SCEA's aim of helping customers in their business operations toward the use of innovative AMR technology.

About Geek+

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies. We develop innovative robotics solutions for order fulfilment. More than 1,000 global industry leaders use our solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management.

About BlueSkye Automation

BlueSkye Automation is a leading provider of turnkey automated material handling and intralogistics solutions that increase productivity, safety and warehouse efficiencies. Our dynamic team has the experience and expertise to ensure your project is successful from initial consultation to post implementation support meeting the needs of our customers and utilizing leading-edge technologies.

