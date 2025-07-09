Geekplus Lists on HKEX Main Board: Pioneering the Global Smart Logistics Transformation with Robotics

HONG KONG, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus (Stock Code: 2590.HK), the global leader in warehouse robotics, successfully listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX) today. This establishes Geekplus as the world's first publicly listed company in the AMR warehouse robotics market, marking a significant milestone for the global industry and ushering in a new phase of technology, commercialization and scale expansion for the company.

This IPO represents the largest H-share IPO by a robotics company to date and the largest non-"A+H" technology IPO in Hong Kong this year.

The offering garnered exceptionally strong market demand, with the Hong Kong public offering oversubscribed by 133.62 times and the international offering covered 30.17 times. This places it among the top 3 Hong Kong listings this year by international offering coverage multiple and established a record-breaking coverage multiple for the Hong Kong technology sector. Sovereign wealth funds, numerous international long-only funds, dedicated technology funds and hedge funds participated actively in the subscription.

The cornerstone investor roster assembled global capital giants, top-tier venture capital firms, state-backed institutions and industry leaders. This underscores the capital markets' strategic consensus on the robotics sector and their recognition of Geekplus' commercialization capabilities and technological value.

Mr. Yong Zheng, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Geekplus, said, "Since its inception, Geekplus has focused on revolutionizing global supply chain efficiency paradigms through robotic intelligence. Listing on the international capital markets marks a new starting point for Geekplus, enabling us to harness the twin engines of capital and technology.

Moving forward, Geekplus will actively capture the vast market opportunities presented by the industry's rapid growth, fueled by technological innovation, to steadily expand our global strategic footprint. We aim to establish robotics as the foundational engine of the new era, creating a smarter, more efficient, and greener intelligent future for the world."

According to CIC data, Geekplus has ranked as the world's largest provider of warehouse fulfillment AMR robotic solutions for six consecutive years. It offers the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of solutions and possesses the largest customer base and broadest global reach within the sector. As of 2024, Geekplus' operations spanned over 40 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 800 global enterprise clients, with deep penetration in sectors such as 3PL, retail and e-commerce.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014500/5406590/Geek_Logo.jpg