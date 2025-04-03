Geekplus named Top 50 robotics company in the world for the fourth time, cementing its leadership in warehouse robotics

ATLANTA, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in warehouse robotics, proudly announces its fourth recognition in the prestigious 2025 RBR50 Innovation Awards by the Robotics Business Review (RBR), standing alongside global tech giants like ABB and Nvidia the forefront of innovation.

Regarded as the "Oscars" of the robotics industry, the RBR50 Innovation Awards recognize the 50 most groundbreaking companies worldwide based on technological advancements, commercial impact, and industry leadership.

Geekplus wins RBR50 for the fourth time

SkyCube Pushing the Limits of Warehouse Efficiency

Geekplus's award-winning SkyCube Pallet-to-Person Solution has redefined warehouse automation with its groundbreaking "innovative integrated pallet storage and picking operations" design resulting in a 5-8x increase in storage density and a 300% boost in picking efficiency.

Global leaders such as Geely Auto and Ship8 have already adopted SkyCube solution, validating its ability to transform large-scale warehousing operations.

Breaking Barriers with Large-Scale Multi-Robot Coordination Technology

SkyCube is a testament to Geekplus' innovation and technological leadership. The company excels in robotics products and software technology, with large-scale multi-robot coordination, its proprietary RMS system can manage over 5,000 robots within a single facility, processing 10,000 tasks per second, setting a new benchmark for high-volume logistics operations. This breakthrough not only ensures the seamless operation of SkyCube but also integrates seamlessly with Geekplus's core solutions.

This innovative technology has solved a critical challenge in omnichannel warehousing—handling complex B2B and B2C order fulfillment while managing diverse inventory types. For a global FMCG giant, it has doubled picking efficiency and reduced labor costs by 65%, delivering significant value and setting a new benchmark for smart warehousing.

A Global Leader in Warehouse Robotics

As the one-stop partner for warehouse robotics, Geekplus offers a full suite of robotic solutions, from picking and sorting to material handling and smart forklifts, catering to diverse warehouse automation needs. With all robot models integrated into a single system, Geekplus enables seamless coordination, allowing businesses to scale operations efficiently.

