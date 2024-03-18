Geekplus to celebrate 5 years in Europe, debut acclaimed Pallet-to-Person solution during LogiMAT trade show

DUSSELDORF, Germany, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, is celebrating its fifth anniversary in the European market during the LogiMAT supply chain trade show in Stuttgart. LogiMAT also marks the European debut of Geekplus Pallet-to-Person, an innovative solution for pallet storage.

The Geekplus Pallet-to-Person solution utilizes Shelf-to-Person robots on the ground level.

To date, Geekplus has completed projects for 70 different retailers, 3PLs and other companies throughout 19 countries in Europe. This milestone is proof of the strength of the company in the market and the maturity of their solutions. Geekplus will showcase its mobile order fulfillment and warehouse automation solutions during LogiMAT from March 19-21. Join the team at Booth 6B61.

The Geekplus Pallet-to-Person solution is a combination solution for fast-picking and high-density pallet storage that utilizes automated pallet storage on the upper levels and Shelf-to-Person robots for picking on the ground level. By adding Pallet-to-Person, to its suite of Goods-to-Person solutions, Geekplus is empowering European customers with a range of storage solutions.

The company's newest European project brings the Tote-to-Person vertical tote storage solution –which can rise up to 12 meters - to Italy, where a pharmaceutical customer needed a storage solution that also enabled the quick fulfillment of a broad range of goods sold online.

"While Pallet-to-Person enables companies to store large pallets in the upper levels of their warehouses, the Tote-to-Person solution is perfect for European customers that need high-density storage for small- and medium-sized goods," said Markus Schellinger, head of solutions at Geekplus EMEA. "The solution comes in a range of sizes, with the 11-meter robot perfect for making sure every bit of vertical storage space is utilized. Another benefit is that the solution can easily be used with our Shelf-to-Person product to create an even more efficient picking scenario."

Geekplus provides modular, scalable order fulfillment solutions that enable flexibility as customers' business priorities shift. Visit Booth 6B61 during LogiMAT to see the company's three core Goods-to-Person robots.

About Geekplus

Geekplus has the largest portfolio of mobile robotics solutions for order fulfillment in the industry. More than 1,000 global industry leaders use our solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses. Founded in 2015, Geekplus has more than 1,500 employees, with offices in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

