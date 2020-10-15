Geisinger Health Plan announces new Medicare Advantage benefits

DANVILLE, Pa., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) today announced new benefits for its 2021 Medicare Advantage plans, including virtual visits with primary care physicians and $35 monthly copays for insulin.

Medicare's annual enrollment period begins Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7, 2020. During this time, Medicare beneficiaries can switch or make changes to their current coverage for 2021.

Geisinger Gold Medicare Advantage plans are available in 44 counties in Pennsylvania with premiums and copays starting at $0 and include a wide range of cost saving features and wellness programs not available with original Medicare, such as prescription drug coverage, fitness, dental, hearing and vision benefits.

Among the new benefits for 2021 include virtual visits with primary care physicians with copays starting at $0 and an insulin savings program that ensures members will pay no more than $35 a month on select insulins.

All Geisinger Gold Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans also include:

Vaccines covered at $0

Prescription drug copays as low as $0

Monthly allowance on over-the-counter healthcare products

Additional savings through Geisinger's mail-order pharmacy

Health management programs for chronic or complex conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart failure, cancer care and more

Access to more than 29,000 doctors and 100 hospitals across Pennsylvania

"Geisinger Gold Medicare Advantage plans are backed by a 100-year tradition of quality, innovative health care from a name you can trust," said Dr. John Bulger, chief medical officer at GHP. "In these uncertain times, we know that people will have a lot of questions when it comes to their healthcare coverage. That's why we will be offering more ways for people to connect with our trusted Medicare Advisors explore their healthcare options, whether it's by phone, virtually or safely in-person."

For more information, visit go.geisinger.org/Gold or call 855-605-1517.

About Geisinger Health Plan

Geisinger Health Plan (GHP), begun in 1985, is headquartered in Danville, Pennsylvania. The plan has a provider network of more than 29,000 doctors and 100 hospitals across Pennsylvania and serves about 540,000 members. Coverage is available for businesses of all sizes, individuals and families, Medicare beneficiaries, Children's Health Insurance Program and Medical Assistance recipients. GHP was ranked the best health plan in Pennsylvania in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study of customers' satisfaction. For more information, visit GeisingerHealthPlan.com.

