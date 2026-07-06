GELITA Brings Active Nutrition Innovation to IFT FIRST 2026

Under the theme "Be Active! Rethink Protein. Elevate Active Nutrition with Collagen Peptides," GELITA will showcase science-backed ingredient solutions that enable manufacturers to create foods and beverages that deliver nutritional value, satisfying taste and texture, and consumer-desired health benefits.

Today's consumers are embracing a more proactive approach to health, seeking products that support active lifestyles, healthy aging, weight management, and overall well-being. At the same time, emerging GLP-1 behaviors are increasing demand for nutrient-dense foods and beverages that deliver greater nutritional value in smaller portions. As a result, brands are challenged to create products that are not only protein-rich and functional, but also enjoyable to eat and drink.

"GELITA helps manufacturers rethink what protein can do," said Angie Rimel, Marketing Communications Manager – North America. "Our collagen peptides and gelatin solutions enable developers to create wellness-driven foods and beverages that provide functional benefits while delivering the taste, texture, and eating experience consumers expect."

Be Active! Rethink Protein.

From protein bars and functional beverages to gummies and healthy snacks, GELITA's collagen proteins help manufacturers develop products that align with today's most important consumer trends:

Wellness-Driven: science-backed ingredients that support active lifestyles, healthy aging, beauty-from-within, and mobility.





science-backed ingredients that support active lifestyles, healthy aging, beauty-from-within, and mobility. Protein-Powered: innovative collagen solutions that enable protein enrichment while maintaining appealing texture and sensory quality.





innovative collagen solutions that enable protein enrichment while maintaining appealing texture and sensory quality. Sugar-Smart: ingredient technologies that support reduced-sugar formulations without sacrificing consumer enjoyment.





ingredient technologies that support reduced-sugar formulations without sacrificing consumer enjoyment. Healthy Indulgence: products that combine nutrition and functionality with the taste and texture consumers crave.

Visitors to the GELITA booth will discover how collagen peptides and gelatin can help unlock new opportunities across the functional food and beverage landscape while meeting consumers' growing demand for convenient, nutrient-dense products.

Elevate Active Nutrition with OPTIBAR®

As demand for convenient protein-rich snacks continues to grow, developers face ongoing challenges with texture, binding, and sensory appeal. GELITA's OPTIBAR® collagen protein solution helps brands rethink protein formulation by supporting protein enrichment while improving mouthfeel, structure, and overall product quality.

For cereal, granola, and high-protein bars, OPTIBAR® helps overcome common formulation issues such as stickiness, brittleness, and off-flavors, enabling manufacturers to deliver active nutrition products consumers will enjoy purchasing again.

Functional Collagen Peptides for Beverages

Consumer interest in active nutrition beverages continues to expand as shoppers seek convenient ways to support wellness goals throughout the day. GELITA's Bioactive Collagen Peptides (BCP®) enable beverage manufacturers to create functional drinks that support beauty-from-within, mobility, and active lifestyles while offering clean-label appeal and formulation flexibility.

Media Contact: Amy Maggio ANM Marketing and Communications P/R & Communications for GELITA Phone: 312-617-6248 (mobile) Email: [email protected] Company Contact: Angie Rimel Marketing Communications Manager– North America GELITA USA Phone: 402-429-2130 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GELITA