GELITA Unveils Next-Generation Excipient Innovations at BIO International 2026 in San Diego

EBERBACH, Germany and SIOUX CITY, Iowa, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GELITA, a global leader in collagen protein solutions, will showcase its latest excipient technology at BIO International 2026 in San Diego. Known for its expertise in gelatin and collagen peptides, GELITA continues to advance safety, performance, and sustainability for pharmaceutical and medical device applications.

GELITA'S MEDELLAPRO® and VACCIPRO®

GELITA's Endotoxin Controlled Excipients (ECE) portfolio is designed to meet the demands of today's biomedical landscape. Through rigorous endotoxin control, these excipients support safety, biocompatibility, and regulatory compliance across drug delivery, vaccine stabilization, tissue engineering, 3D bioprinting, and regenerative medicine. Researchers and manufacturers gain dependable, high-purity ingredients for innovative, life-saving therapies.

Spotlight on MEDELLAPRO® and VACCIPRO®

At BIO International, GELITA will feature two flagship ECE products:

MEDELLAPRO ® gelatin: With strong biocompatibility and formulation flexibility, MEDELLAPRO ® enables advanced biomedical products, including surgical sealants, hemostatic agents, scaffolds, and drug delivery systems.





gelatin: With strong biocompatibility and formulation flexibility, MEDELLAPRO enables advanced biomedical products, including surgical sealants, hemostatic agents, scaffolds, and drug delivery systems. VACCIPRO® collagen peptides: Used to stabilize vaccines and injectables, VACCIPRO® offers low allergenic potential, high tolerability, and protection for sensitive molecules.

Introducing Ultra Low Endotoxin Innovation

GELITA is setting a new purity benchmark with MEDELLAPRO® Ultra Low Endotoxin gelatin, featuring less than 10 endotoxin units per gram. Engineered for sensitive biomedical applications, this next-generation grade enables highly reproducible, biocompatible hydrogels and gives researchers and manufacturers a reliable solution for projects where safety and consistent quality are essential.

Scientific Presentation: The Future of Biomedical Collagen

GELITA is also advancing biotechnological processes to develop animal-free, recombinant collagen proteins, offering resource-efficient and sustainable solutions for the future. As part of the conference program, GELITA will host a scientific lecture:

Title: The Role of Non-Animal Recombinant Collagen Proteins in Biomedical Applications: From Vaccine Stabilization to Artificial Organs

Presenter: Dr. Michelle Montgomery, PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Senior Manager R&D GELITA

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 2:45 PM – Theatre 4

Visit GELITA at Booth 3335-DF in the German Pavilion to learn how MEDELLAPRO® and VACCIPRO® are shaping the future of vaccine development, medical devices, and biomedical innovation.

About GELITA

GELITA is a leading manufacturer and marketer of collagen proteins. Coordinated from its headquarters in Eberbach, Germany, GELITA provides customers worldwide with high-standard products, technical expertise, and sophisticated solutions. More than twenty sites and a global expert network ensure state-of-the-art know-how is available to customers. Built on 150 years of collagen-protein experience, GELITA's family-owned business is driven by innovation across food, pharmaceutical, health and nutrition markets, and technical applications.

Media Contact

Amy Maggio

ANM Marketing and Communications

P/R & Communications for GELITA

Phone: 312-617-6248

Email: [email protected]

Company and Media Contact

Sandra Lucchetti

Marketing | GELITA USA

(651) 764.5979

[email protected]

www.gelita.com

SOURCE GELITA