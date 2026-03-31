GELITA Champions "BE ACTIVE!" at SupplySide Connect with Innovative Collagen Solutions and Delivery Formats

SupplySide Connect, Secaucus, NJ | April 14–15, 2026

SIOUX FALLS, Iowa, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GELITA is bringing its "BE ACTIVE!" philosophy to SupplySide Connect, showcasing a portfolio of bioactive collagen peptides and gelatin solutions designed to support today's active, health-conscious consumers across beauty, sports nutrition, healthy aging, and better-for-you applications.

OPTIBAR

As consumer demand continues to shift toward proactive wellness and lifestyle-focused nutrition, GELITA is empowering brands with versatile, science-backed ingredients that help consumers look, feel, and perform at their best. Its comprehensive Bioactive Collagen Peptides (BCP®) and gelatin portfolio enables targeted support for joint mobility, recovery, beauty-from-within, and overall vitality.

"Consumers today expect more from their nutrition—functionality, convenience, and efficacy," said Angie Rimel, - Product Promotions Manager at GELITA. "Our solutions are designed to meet those expectations, delivering both performance benefits and formulation flexibility."

Driving Innovation in Functional Formats

A key focus for GELITA at SupplySide Connect is enabling innovative delivery formats that align with modern consumption habits. From functional beverages and powders to gummies and fortified foods, GELITA's ingredients offer neutral taste, low-dose efficacy, and excellent compatibility with other actives—making them ideal for combination products.

GELITA's gelatin portfolio further supports advanced delivery systems, including solutions for controlled release, targeted nutrient delivery, and improved bioavailability. Whether developing protein-enriched, reduced-sugar gummies or optimizing supplement performance, GELITA provides tailored functionality to meet diverse formulation needs.

Spotlight on OPTIBAR® for Next-Generation Protein Bars

Among the highlights at the show is OPTIBAR®, GELITA's collagen protein solution specifically developed for high-protein bars. OPTIBAR® helps manufacturers overcome common formulation challenges such as hardening, brittleness, and stickiness over shelf life.

The result is a bar with superior texture, stability, and sensory appeal—combined with the nutritional benefits today's active consumer's demand.

"Health benefits may drive initial interest, but taste and texture drive repeat purchase," said Natalie Leuwer, Global Category Manager – Food & Beverage Specialties at GELITA. "OPTIBAR® enables manufacturers to deliver on both—combining high-performance nutrition with the indulgent experience consumers expect from a protein bar."

Expert Insights: Navigating the MAHA Advantage

GELITA will also contribute to the educational program at SupplySide Connect. Natalie Leuwer will participate in the ConnectEd Brief, "The Developer's Edge: MAHA Advantage," led by Audarshia Townsend, Content Editor of SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal.

This session will explore how evolving MAHA policies and consumer attitudes are reshaping product development and creating new opportunities for forward-thinking brands.

Experience GELITA at SupplySide Connect

At GELITA, innovation goes beyond ingredients. With deep expertise in formulation and application development, the company partners with brands to bring differentiated, consumer-centric products to market.

Visit GELITA at SupplySide Connect in Secaucus, NJ, on April 14–15 to discover how "BE ACTIVE!" is shaping the future of nutrition through targeted functionality and flexible delivery formats.

About GELITA:

GELITA is a leader in innovation for gelatin and collagen proteins. Coordinated from its headquarters in Eberbach, Germany, GELITA provides customers around the world with products of the highest standard, comprehensive technical expertise, and sophisticated solutions. With more than 20 locations and a global expert network, state-of-the-art knowledge is always available to its customers. Drawing on 150 years of experience, GELITA's performance in collagen proteins drives its commitment to innovation, constantly seeking new solutions for food, pharmaceuticals, health & nutrition, and technical applications.

GELITA offers a holistic range of collagen proteins, including collagen peptides with proven body-stimulating capabilities, tailor-made gelatins, and non- or partially water-soluble collagens. This extensive product range, combined with significant experience in developing solutions for various applications, makes GELITA the first choice for many customers. In today's market, where consumer demands for natural, healthy, non-allergenic ingredients are increasing, GELITA's collagen proteins meet these requirements perfectly. They are food products (e.g., no E-number) and possess unique technical and physiological properties.

www.GELITA.com

Media Contact: Amy Maggio ANM Marketing and Communications P/R & Communications for GELITA Phone: 312-617-6248 (mobile) Email: [email protected] Company Contact: Angie Rimel Marketing Communications Manager– North America GELITA USA Phone: 402-429-2130 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GELITA