Gelpro Is Adapting to the Changing Expectations of Self-Care

The Australian Health and Wellness Brand Takes a Holistic Approach to Personal Care That Combines Ancestral Wisdom With Research and Science

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Self-care is an iconic and ever-evolving concept. The idea of the "Golden Rule" and loving your neighbor as yourself is an ancient and insightful mantra. At its core, it understands that people are always ready to invest in their own well-being. The question is how they do so.

Science is one factor that has had a significant impact on how humans living in the 21st century care for themselves. Self-care has come to consist of a balance of traditional wisdom and progressive, informed understanding. This delicate balance of the past and the present was a primary inspiration for the creators of Gelpro as they developed their innovative line of collagen-based supplements.

"Every formulation we make is backed by science and extensive research," explains company CEO Nagib Kassis, "At the same time, we go above and beyond to remain true to the natural ingredients of our ancestral heritage. We use the wisdom of the past, informed by the science of the present."

Gelpro's focus is on using clean, natural ingredients to proactively preserve health and minimize the need for stronger synthetics and pharmaceutical solutions throughout life. The brand's flagship product is its wildly popular Original Collagen Peptipro . However, as Gelpro has built a loyal audience that stretches right beyond the borders of the Land Down Under (it is entering the U.S. marketplace at the moment), Kassis and the rest of the Gelpro team have recognized the need for more nuanced applications of collagen that target the current self-care needs of their customers.

"We are continuously expanding our range of products and making adjustments based on the feedback and various self-care needs of our customers," the CEO explains, "Our team recognizes that the benefits of collagen are far-reaching. It is a natural product that, when made well, can revolutionize a person's health."

With this focus in mind, Gelpro's team has developed a number of additional collagen-based products specifically formulated for hair, skin, gut health, sleep, and more. For example, the group has combined collagen with hyaluronic acid and Kakadu plum (which is extremely high in vitamin C) to create its Beauty Collagen Powder which focuses on enhancing skin benefits. Its Collagen Gut Health Powder adds Matricaria Chamomilla, Curcuma Longa, and zinc into the mix to help support the gut microbiome. These are just two examples in a wide range of collagen products. This collection of wellness tools is continuously expanding to meet new needs and provide specific self-care benefits as Gelpro's R&D team continues to accommodate the ongoing personal investments of those looking to improve their health and overall quality of life.

About Gelpro Australia

Gelpro Australia™ Pty Ltd is a family-run Australian health and wellness company that operates with a holistic approach to health and sustainability at the forefront of its brand philosophy. The company was founded by two brothers-in-law in 2014 after they individually went through their own health challenges and discovered the healing capabilities of natural, high-quality health solutions rooted in ancestral wisdom. Since its inception, Gelpro has become known for its robust line of top-shelf collagens and whole food supplements. The brand is recognized as a health and wellness market leader and educator in the Land Down Under. Learn more at gelatinaustralia.com.au .

