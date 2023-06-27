Gelson's Adds Eat Happy Kitchen Authentic Pasta Sauces to the Shelves of its 27 Southern California Retail Stores

Expanded retail distribution includes 25 additional retailers across 14 states

SANTA YNEZ, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eat Happy Kitchen , manufacturer of small-batch organically sourced, gluten-free and no sugar added food products, today announced that several varieties of its line of authentic pasta sauces are now available at all 27 Gelson's Markets full-service specialty grocery stores across Southern California. Gelson's is now the only brick-and-mortar retailer of Eat Happy Kitchen's popular Arrabbiata sauce.

Three distinctive varieties of Eat Happy Kitchen sauces are available at Gelson's:

Eat Happy Kitchen Marinara , a versatile small-batch sauce using the finest organic ingredients, has no added sugar, no gluten, no GMOs and is perfect for your favorite Italian dishes or anything that calls for Marinara. It's also great as a base for soups, stews, or slow cooker dishes.

Eat Happy Kitchen Arrabbiata – a brick-and-mortar retail exclusive to Gelson's Markets – is an addictively spicy sauce that uses the finest organic Italian tomatoes and Calabrian peppers to ramp up the heat. The sauce, which has no added sugars, dairy, or gluten, can be used to spice up any Italian dish in place of red sauce.

Eat Happy Kitchen Pink Crema builds on its bright, savory marinara by adding the right balance of heavy cream and freshly grated parmesan cheese for a velvety, satisfying sauce. It is perfect for any Italian food creation, and it's flavorful and versatile as a dipping sauce.

"A focus on offering only the highest quality products, including this remarkable line of sauces from Eat Happy Kitchen, serves to maintain the legacy we've built throughout our more than 70-year history," said Matt Reis, Category Manager, Gelson's Markets. "Finding the best possible products that aren't available anywhere else is a critical aspect of delivering the ultimate grocery shopping experience. As the only retailer of Eat Happy Kitchen's popular Arrabbiata sauce, we are helping to ensure that our customers have full access to only the finest products."

The addition of Gelson's follows Eat Happy Kitchen's recently announced distribution partnership with KeHE Distributors , one of the largest and most respected natural & organic, specialty, and fresh distributors in North America. Through the partnership, Eat Happy Kitchen's national retail distribution footprint has expanded to 25 additional retailers. Eat Happy Kitchen's products are now available from retailers in 19 states.

"I founded Eat Happy Kitchen to create healthy and high-quality food products that I would happily put on my dinner table," said Anna Vocino, founder, Eat Happy Kitchen. "Discerning Gelson's customers expect only the best products to line the shelves. I know they will appreciate the quality of our sauces, right down to the sustainable U.S. manufactured packaging."

Vocino will conduct in-store product demonstrations at various Gelson's locations in the coming months. A current list of appearances and demonstrations is available here .

To learn more about Eat Happy Kitchen, and to order Eat Happy Kitchen products if you live outside the distribution footprint, please visit www.eathappykitchen.com .

About Eat Happy Kitchen

Eat Happy Kitchen is a natural food manufacturing company founded by Anna Vocino , author of the bestselling cookbooks Eat Happy and Eat Happy Too . The organization was founded with the primary mission of making foods with the highest quality organic ingredients, always gluten free, and with no sugar added. The company's products currently include a line of five flavors of sauces and three spice blends, all gluten-free and no-sugar-added. Additional products are in development and will be introduced soon. More information about Eat Happy Kitchen can be found at www.eathappykitchen.com .

