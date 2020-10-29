Gelson's to Debut Four New Stellar Wine Offerings by Julien Fayard

"We feel very honored to work with Julien again. He is a renowned wine maker with an outstanding reputation from his early work with Lafite Rothschild and Smith Haut Lafitte in his native France, to the last dozen years earning respect across Napa Valley," said John Bagan, Chief Merchandising Officer for Gelson's. "We are constantly seeking out the best products from the best producers, and are excited that Gelson's will continue to make superior quality wines from Julien available exclusively to thousands of our wine-loving Customers across Southern California."

Gelson's customers will have the opportunity to meet and participate in a virtual Zoom wine presentation with the highly respected winemaker Fayard on November 10th at 6pm. RSVP at gelsons.com/julien. Fayard will share his thoughts, vast experience, and knowledge. Marking his third collaboration with Gelson's, Fayard said, "It has always been my goal to produce exceptional wines, and that striving for excellence in all areas resonates with the long history of Gelson's, and a customer who appreciate the finest products."

The new wines include:

Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Coombsville 2018

Created exclusively for Gelson's by Julien Fayard, this splendid single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon boasts classic Bordeaux style. It is traditionally fermented (temperature-controlled in a stainless-steel tank) and aged for 22 months in new French oak barrels. Dark ruby in color, the wine is full-bodied and complex. Enticing aromas of ripe blueberry and blackberry lead to a robust blackberry palate with hints of cedar and spices balanced by silky tannins. The finish is long, smooth, and delicious.

Reserve Cabernet Franc Oakville 2018

The grapes in this impressive single-vineyard Cabernet Franc are traditionally fermented (temperature-controlled in a stainless-steel tank) and aged for 22 months in new French oak barrels, yielding a vibrant ruby color and tempting aromas of ripe cherry and spices. In addition to plush flavors of blueberry, blackberry, sweet red cherry, and cedar, the elegantly layered palate offers full body, silky tannins, and satisfying depth.

Reserve Sauvignon Blanc Rutherford 2019

The grapes in this Sauvignon Blanc are whole-cluster pressed and aged in stainless-steel barrels, resulting in a wine that's light blonde in color, boasting creamy texture and an amazing mouthfeel with brisk acidity. Accents of pear and apricot flavors flow into a refreshing, refined finish.

Red Cuvée Napa Valley 2018

This delectable Red Cuvée, expertly blends Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Syrah for a wine of bold yet measured character. The grapes are traditionally fermented (temperature-controlled in a stainless-steel tank) and aged for 22 months in French oak barrels. Pleasing aromas of ripe cherry, blackberry, and subtle flint accompany a richly textured, full-bodied palate with silky tannins. Dark fruit and earthy notes define the exquisite taste.

Gelson's debuted its first branded collection of fine wines three years ago with four Santa Barbara reds (Pinot Noir, Grenache, Syrah, Sangiovese) and one white (Chardonnay), created exclusively for Gelson's by local winemaker and Wine Spectator Grand Award winner Doug Margerum.

About Gelson's

Gelson's currently operates 27 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California. Each Gelson's Market features the full amenities of a traditional supermarket, with the local flavor of a neighborhood market. Their high standards – for quality, value and freshness; unsurpassed service; and attention to detail – define the ultimate grocery shopping experience. With over 65 years' experience, Gelson's in-house experts know Southern California's lifestyle and are driven to find only the best foods and exclusive values for their customers. Gelson's is particularly known for flavorful, hand-selected produce, the best and freshest cuts of meat and seafood, and Chef-prepared signature recipes. This experience is rounded out by professionally designed floral arrangements, and a convenient selection of the highest quality grocery items. Find out why Life Tastes Better Here® at https://gelsons.com.

SOURCE Gelson’s