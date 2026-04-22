GEMI Investor Alert: Gemini Space Station Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Filed Inadequate Disclosures: Levi & Korsinsky

Disclosure Under Scrutiny: Were Risk Warnings Adequate?

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 105 of SEC Regulation S-K required Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMI) to "provide under the caption 'Risk Factors' a discussion of the material factors that make an investment in the [Company] or offering speculative or risky" and "[c]oncisely explain how each risk affects the [Company] or the securities being offered." A securities class action contends Gemini failed to meet this standard. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from inadequate disclosures or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

GEMI shares were sold to the public at $28.00 per share in the September 2025 IPO and subsequently fell to $6.585, a decline exceeding 76%. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 18, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

Gemini's Offering Documents contained general language acknowledging that international expansion timing was "uncertain" and that its plans were "still being formulated." The documents listed event contracts as one of several "upcoming initiatives" alongside other product offerings. Prediction markets received a single mention in the context of broad decentralized finance use cases.

What the Complaint Challenges as Missing

The lawsuit asserts these generic warnings fell far short of what Regulation S-K demanded, given what was allegedly already known internally:

The Offering Documents described international expansion as central to growth but allegedly omitted that withdrawal from the UK, EU, and Australia was under consideration

omitted that withdrawal from the UK, EU, and Australia was under consideration Risk factors discussed uncertain timing for expansion but allegedly failed to disclose the possibility of total market exit

failed to disclose the possibility of total market exit Event contracts were listed as a peripheral product offering, not as the future centerpiece of a wholesale corporate pivot

The Senior Executive Severance Plan was disclosed in general terms, but the complaint contends the imminent departure of three top executives and the resulting costs were not flagged as a near-term risk

Operating expense growth of approximately 40% year-over-year was allegedly foreseeable given personnel-related commitments already in place at the time of the IPO

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

The complaint challenges the notion that boilerplate risk language insulated Gemini from liability. Stating that expansion plans were "uncertain" is materially different from disclosing that the company was allegedly poised to abandon those plans entirely, slash 25% of its workforce, and restructure around a prediction market model within months of selling shares to the public at $28.00 each.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a company's offering documents emphasize one strategic direction while an entirely different course is allegedly being contemplated, investors are deprived of the information they need to make informed decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Check whether you can pursue a claim related to Gemini's disclosure practices or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 18, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP