GEMINI OPENS OFFICE IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

New location supports growing client base and employee base

ROCKLIN, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Legal Support, Inc., a privately-owned, technology-focused, legal products and services company, today announced that it has leased office space in Monterey Park, Calif., to better support the company's growing client base throughout Southern California.

Gemini Legal Southern California office, Monterey Park, Calif.

"Gemini has experienced considerable growth throughout the past year, nearly doubling our work volume and employee base," said Tony Daugherty, president of Gemini Legal. "Our Southern California operations have grown to a point where a regional office is needed to best support our clients and employees."

The Southern California office, located at 1000 Corporate Center Drive in Monterey Park, includes office space for Gemini Legal's employees local to the area, a conference room for client meetings, and houses industry operations equipment.

The Monterey Park office space is equipped to provide local service needs to the company's clients, comprising attorneys and firms specializing in workers' compensation and areas of civil law. Localized operations improve response time for clients and reduce the need to ship files to the company's headquarters in Northern California.

Gemini announced in December 2022 that it purchased legal support company Sayler Legal, which expands the company's services to include areas of civil law. The acquisition included an office in Monterey, Calif. Gemini Legal's corporate headquarters will remain in Rocklin, Calif.

ABOUT GEMINI LEGAL

Gemini Legal Support, Inc., founded in 2004, develops and provides legal products and services, and applies experience and integrity to enhance justice for law firms. Gemini's electronic court filing and document management system have become the industry standard. The company is headquartered in Rocklin, Calif., with offices in Monterey, Calif. and Monterey Park, Calif., servicing clients throughout the state. For more information visit gemini.legal or call 877.739.7481.

SOURCE Gemini Legal