GeminiBio Appoints Steven Sandoval, Sr. to its Board of Directors

* Senior biopharma and cell therapy engineering/operations executive with 30+ years of experience to help drive growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini BioProducts Holding, Inc. ("GeminiBio" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a Florida-based healthcare private equity firm, announced the appointment of Steven Sandoval, Sr., to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Sandoval is the CEO of Pharmaceutical Technical Solutions, Inc., an engineering and pharma manufacturing consulting company that he founded in 2010. He brings a wealth of operational experience in the Biotechnology and Gene and Cell Therapy industries, having helped a wide array of biotech manufacturers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) design, build, and qualify their critical manufacturing assets. He also has an extensive background in large scale protein manufacturing, including 20 years at Amgen Inc, leading teams across manufacturing, engineering, process development, supply chain, commissioning, validation, and quality.

Brian Parker, GeminiBio CEO and board director, stated "I am very excited to have Steven join the board and am confident that he will provide invaluable support to me and my team as we work to help our customers streamline their bioproduction workflows. Steven's extensive commercial manufacturing experience in cell and gene therapy is a terrific addition to GeminiBio's team as we look to expand our footprint in the sector."

Steven Sandoval added "I am excited to work closely with Brian and his team and am impressed with both the quality and capabilities of their upstream and downstream liquid manufacturing facilities. GeminiBio can be a valuable resource to CDMOs and manufacturers who outsource their media hydration and buffer manufacturing, helping these companies focus on their core product manufacturing."

"Ultimately, I am a big believer in having early and mid-stage pharma companies focus their capital resources on their core manufacturing assets instead of investing in expensive on-site process water systems", said Mr. Sandoval. "Leveraging a company like GeminiBio can improve business flexibility and significantly accelerate manufacturing scaleup. I am looking forward to helping the Board and management team execute on its growth plan."

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience.

About GeminiBio

Founded in 1985, GeminiBio serves the global biotechnology industry, from basic research to commercial production, with a focus on helping our customers accelerate the development of life enhancing biotherapeutics by streamlining and improving their cell culture and process liquid manufacturing workflows. The company's products are organized into two core verticals – Cell Culture Solutions and Process Liquid Solutions. Located in West Sacramento, California, GeminiBio has 57,000 square feet of cGMP manufacturing space that is segregated between animal origin free and animal component manufacturing. GeminiBio is an ISO 13485 certified, FDA registered Class 1 Medical Device Manufacturer, aligned with 21 CFR Part 820. For more information, visit www.geminibio.com.

