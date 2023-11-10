Gemmy Christmas Inflatables: Grand Displays of Holiday Joy

News provided by

Gemmy Industries

10 Nov, 2023, 13:58 ET

Collection of Showstopping Inflatables from 6-ft tall to 21-ft wide

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Display your Christmas spirit in a big way with larger-than-life Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables, available at Walmart.

Scenes Featuring Santa

Larger-than-life Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables are available at Walmart this holiday season.
Showcasing Santa and his trusty reindeer on a bed of snow, the Santa with Eight Reindeer inflatable is an incredible 21-ft wide. In his red sleigh with white detailing, Santa extends a cheerful wave. A green sack brimming with presents adds to the charm. Available online only.

Slightly smaller in size but every bit as merry, the 12-ft wide Santa with Three Reindeer inflatable features Santa waving from his gold-and-green-accented red sleigh, while three reindeer lead the way.

A playful twist on tradition, the Santa's Delivery Truck inflatable swaps the classic sleigh for a light blue delivery truck with snowflake rims. Santa leans out of the window and is accompanied by a festive penguin.

In the delightful Santa with Elf inflatable, Santa pushes an elf who sits in a red and white wheelchair. The charming elf holds a candy cane and a wrapped gift.

Create lasting memories with the Photos with Santa inflatable. Santa sits beneath a candy cane-striped archway and a "Photos with Santa" sign, with two playful elves and a camera on his side.

Pair the Santa-themed scenes with the 10-ft tall Snowman Holding Christmas Tree inflatable for extra winter whimsy!

Festive Animal Inflatables

  • Woodland Creatures: This scene features a snowy tree decorated with lights, ornaments, and a Santa hat. A squirrel perches in its branches while a bunny and wrapped presents sit at the tree's base.
  • Gator with Gifts: An adorable alligator dons a Santa hat and holds red and blue gifts in its mouth.
  • Clydesdale Horse: Standing nearly 9-ft tall, this cheerful horse wears a decorated green wreath.
  • T-Rex with Candy Cane: This T-Rex, with antlers and a blue scarf, merrily waves while holding a candy cane.

Shop these fun Airblown® Inflatables in-store and online at Walmart.

About Gemmy Industries
Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries

