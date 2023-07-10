Gemmy Unveils The Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Leatherface Animatronic at Lowe's This Halloween

Showcase This Lifelike, Spine-Chilling Horror Icon in Your Halloween Display

DALLAS, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemmy is thrilled to introduce a terrifying, life-size Lighted Animatronic Leatherface, straight from the classic horror franchise, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Available exclusively at Lowe's this Halloween, Leatherface is poised to make your worst nightmares come to life.

Showcase this lifelike horror icon in your Halloween display.
Appearance

Standing a striking 6 feet, 6 inches tall, the horror icon wears his signature outfit, including a blood-splattered apron, striped shirt, tie, and creepy mask. His notable chainsaw with its bloody blade makes the perfect finishing touch. The attention to detail is unparalleled. Each feature is carefully crafted to give him an authentically gruesome appearance, from his sickening mask to his wavy black hair to his threatening stance.

Sound and Motion Features

The best (or worst) of all is the amazing effects that bring Leatherface to life. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre's villain is equipped with sound and motion features that make him even more intimidating. When activated, the telltale sounds of his chainsaw revving up accompanied by blood-curdling screams deliver a frightening effect. Leatherface holds his gory chainsaw while moving in a circular motion, making it feel like he is about to lunge forward at any moment. These impressive features will cause guests and trick-or-treaters to wonder if they're on the set of the horror movie!

Gemmy is excited to offer this incredible piece to horror lovers and those who want to bring a touch of macabre to their Halloween festivities. The Life-Size Animated Leatherface will be available exclusively at select Lowe's stores beginning on Aug. 14 and is available now on Lowes.com, while supplies last.

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

