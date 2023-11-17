Gemmy Unveils Whimsical Lineup of Grinch Decorations at Lowe's

News provided by

Gemmy Industries

17 Nov, 2023, 13:58 ET

Embrace Your Inner Grinch with This Enchanting Collection

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From heartwarming inflatable scenes to playful yard décor, make your home stand out with Gemmy Grinch decorations at Lowe's!

Airblown® Inflatables

Gemmy unveils a whimsical lineup of Grinch decorations at Lowe's!
Display a heartwarming Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who scene. The Grinch Holding Cindy-Lou Who inflatable is 8-ft tall and features the Grinch in a plush-trim Santa suit holding a "Naughty" sign and a pink-wearing Cindy-Lou Who holding a "Nice" sign.

Experience the wonder of Who-ville with the Who-ville Archway. A grand entrance to your home at 10.5-ft tall and 11-ft wide, this archway showcases the Grinch, Max atop presents, a whimsical Christmas tree, a chimney and a "Welcome to Who-ville" sign.

A delightful 6.5-ft tall Grinch with Ornament inflatable features the Grinch in his element, wearing a Santa suit and holding a green and red ornament.

Bring the festive fun inside with the Grinch Airdorable™. This indoor inflatable Grinch stands in his iconic pose, dressed in a polka-dot and star-patterned red sweater.

Outdoor Décor

With signs pointing to Who-ville, the Grinch's Lair, and Mt. Crumpit, the 5-ft tall Grinch Lamp Post is a whimsical addition to your holiday decorations. The top of the lamp post features a light-up Grinch head wearing a Santa hat.

Deck your yard with the Grinch 3D Tinsel Sculpture that dazzles with 35 white LED lights and showcases the Grinch holding a blue box that says "Fragile Ornaments."

Light up cozy corners with the 24-in Grinch Blow Mold. The Grinch wears a Santa suit and holds a green ornament adorned with a snowflake.

The Grinch and Max Flat-Tastics™ yard décor features the beloved characters embarking on a festive journey in a wreath-adorned red car with presents in the back.

Shop these whimsical and fun Grinch decorations in-store and online at Lowe's.

About Gemmy Industries
Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

TM & © 2023 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries

Light Up Indoor and Outdoor Spaces with Showstopping Christmas Light Effects from Gemmy

Get into the Christmas spirit by decorating your home with visually stunning and festive lighting displays from Gemmy, sold at The Home Depot. This...
Twinkling Winter Magic: Holiday Living SPARKLE® Frozen Fractals Yard Décor Shines Bright at Lowe's

For a spectacular holiday display, look no further than the Holiday Living SPARKLE® Frozen Fractals yard décor from Gemmy. This stunning six-piece...
