Gemspring Backed ClearCompany Acquires Brainier, an Industry Leader in Customizable Learning Management Solutions

WESTPORT, Conn., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearCompany, a provider of human capital management software, and a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital Management, LLC ("Gemspring"), today announced it has acquired Brainier Solutions Inc. ("Brainier"), a leading provider of innovative learning management software. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Brainier, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been a leader in cloud-based learning management systems ("LMS") since 1995. The company is known for its award-winning LMS platform and its robust and user-friendly experience.

The acquisition underscores ClearCompany's commitment to learning and development as integral components of the talent management ecosystem. This combination unites two seasoned SaaS providers in the HR industry. ClearCompany and Brainier clients will benefit from enhanced resources and a comprehensive suite of tools supporting continuous learning and growth.

"This acquisition strengthens the ClearCompany platform and expands the breadth of capabilities within its talent management suite," said D.J. Andrzejewski, Managing Director at Gemspring Capital. "Collaborating with Andre and the ClearCompany team, we see many opportunities to further establish ClearCompany as a leading talent management platform."

"At ClearCompany, we believe that world-class talent management strategies embrace continuous learning as a core pillar of success. Today, ensuring employees are equipped with the latest knowledge and abilities is not just an advantage, but a necessity," said Andre Lavoie, CEO and Co-Founder of ClearCompany. "This acquisition advances our mission to empower organizations to realize their full potential. By joining forces with Brainier, our clients gain access to critical tools for learning and skill development."

"Learning and development are vital to maintaining a competitive edge in the modern business environment," said Brainier CEO Jerry Cox. "Joining forces with ClearCompany represents an exciting new chapter for us, enhancing our ability to impact learning and development and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in talent management."

About ClearCompany

ClearCompany, a full-spectrum Talent Management platform, has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven best practices, expert-informed content, and tailored software tools to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, uniting people and processes to achieve business success. For more information, visit www.clearcompany.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $1 billion in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

