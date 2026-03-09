Midland Industries Acquires Industrial Specialties Manufacturing

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midland Industries ("Midland"), a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a leading value-added distributor and manufacturer of industrial pipe, valve, and fittings products, announced today its acquisition of Industrial Specialties Manufacturing, LLC ("ISM"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1982, ISM is a value-added distributor and assembler of pneumatic, vacuum, and fluid circuitry components serving distributors and OEMs globally. The company specializes in fittings, couplings, filters, and valves, offering more than 3,000 active SKUs that support a broad range of industrial and medical applications.

The acquisition expands Midland's product portfolio, broadens its exposure to attractive end markets, and strengthens its position within OEM channels. ISM's technical expertise and differentiated product offering complement Midland's existing platform, enhancing the company's ability to deliver high-quality products, value-added services, and dependable supply chain solutions to customers.

"ISM has built a strong reputation for quality, technical expertise, and customer service, and we are pleased to welcome their team to Midland," said Fabian de Armas, Executive Chairman of Midland Industries. "This acquisition expands our product breadth and deepens our relationships with both distribution and OEM customers."

"We are excited to join Midland and believe the combination creates meaningful opportunities for our customers, suppliers, and employees," said James Davis, President of ISM. "Midland's complementary portfolio, scale, and operational resources will enhance our capabilities while preserving the responsiveness and technical expertise that define ISM."

About Industrial Specialties Manufacturing

Industrial Specialties Manufacturing, based in Englewood, Colorado, is a value-added distributor and assembler of specialized industrial components serving the industrial, commercial, automotive, and medical device markets. The company provides a broad portfolio of pneumatic, vacuum, and fluid circuitry products, along with technical expertise and customized solutions to support its customers' application needs. For more information visit www.industrialspec.com.

About Midland

Midland Industries, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, is a leading value-added distributor and manufacturer of fittings, valves, hose, clamps, and related products serving a broad range of manufacturing, plumbing, utilities, HVAC, fluid power, and general industrial end markets. Founded in 1919, Midland supplies mission-critical components across diverse applications and serves as a trusted supply chain partner to customers throughout the industrial ecosystem. For more information visit www.midlandindustries.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

