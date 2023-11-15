Gemspring Capital Acquires Fenceworks

News provided by

Gemspring Capital

15 Nov, 2023, 08:57 ET

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital Management, LLC, a middle-market private equity firm, announced today that an affiliate has acquired Fenceworks, LLC, ("Fenceworks" or the "Company"), a fencing installer and distributor serving the nation's largest homebuilders, as well as general contractors and local fencing providers. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1984, Fenceworks has approximately 500 employees and provides fencing installation services and wholesale distribution to single-family homebuilders, commercial customers, and local fencing providers in California. For nearly 40 years, Fenceworks has developed a deep expertise in wood, vinyl, iron, glass, and other high-quality fencing materials. The Company provides services across the entire project lifecycle, including engineering and design, procurement, prefabrication, and installation.

Jason Ostrander, CEO of Fenceworks, commented, "We are excited to partner with Gemspring during this next phase of growth for Fenceworks. Gemspring's understanding of construction services and experience partnering with founder-owned businesses will be invaluable in helping us achieve our long-term goals as we expand our geographic footprint, further invest in our team, and continue to serve our customers with the highest commitment to quality and service."

Geoff Broglio, Managing Director at Gemspring, said, "We are impressed by Fenceworks' long-standing relationships with premier homebuilders, and we believe the Company is well positioned as the industry continues to address the national housing shortage. We are excited to partner with Jason and the rest of the management team to continue providing exceptional customer service, expand the markets we serve, and pursue strategic acquisitions."

Lincoln International served as financial advisor to Gemspring, and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor.

About Fenceworks
Based in Riverside, CA, Fenceworks is a leading fencing installer and distributor serving the nation's largest homebuilders as well as general contractors and local fencing providers. Over nearly 40 years, the Company has developed expertise in wood, vinyl, iron, glass and other high-quality fencing materials, which it installs with crews based out of 15 locations across California and distributes to commercial customers. For more information, visit www.fenceworks.us.

About Gemspring Capital
Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

ContactGeoff Broglio, [email protected]

SOURCE Gemspring Capital

Also from this source

Amplix Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Trusted Advisor TNS Communications

Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a leading provider of technology advisory services and software, today announced the acquisition ...

Amplix Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Florida-Based Trusted Advisor nQuery Communications

Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a leading provider of technology advisory services and software, today announced the acquisition ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.