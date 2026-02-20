OCI Rebrands as Apex Geotech Solutions to Reflect Expanded Offering for Foundation Drilling Customers

BROOKVILLE, Pa., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI LLC ("OCI"), a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital, announced today it has rebranded as Apex Geotech Solutions ("Apex"), unifying OCI, GMS Piling Products, and DrillTools under a single brand. The move reflects the company's evolution into an integrated platform serving foundation drilling customers nationwide.

Under the Apex Geotech Solutions brand, customers can now work with one integrated team for everything from product selection and project planning to fabrication, delivery, and ongoing technical support, eliminating the complexity of working across multiple brands.

"By bringing these businesses together, we've built a scaled, differentiated platform with deep production expertise and broad manufacturing capabilities," said Gene Swindell, President of Apex. "The Apex Geotech Solutions name reflects how customers already engage with us, as one trusted provider delivering critical products and solutions across the full lifecycle of geotechnical construction."

The Apex platform combines U.S.-based manufacturing with extensive fabrication and machining capabilities, positioning the company as a market leader across micropiles, foundation systems, drilling consumables, and large-diameter tooling. The platform is backed by a longstanding reputation for quality, reliability, and responsive service.

The company will continue to operate from its existing facilities in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; Brookville, Pennsylvania; Kilgore, Texas; and Houston, Texas. The leadership team will remain the same.

About Apex Geotech Solutions

Apex Geotech Solutions is a leading provider of micropiles, installation tooling, engineered application solutions, and large-diameter drilling products for geotechnical and deep foundation contractors. Through its legacy businesses, the company offers precision-manufactured products, custom fabrication, and technical expertise supporting complex foundation and infrastructure projects across the U.S.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation, and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Contact: Jay Reynolds, [email protected]

SOURCE Gemspring Capital