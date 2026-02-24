Gemspring Capital Announces Sale of Security 101

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, announced today that its affiliates have completed the sale of Security 101, a national provider of commercial security integration solutions, to investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (MSCP). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Security 101 is a leading pure-play security integrator serving a diversified base of mission-critical, commercial end markets. Operating across over 50 locations nationwide, Security 101 delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, and visitor management.

Since Gemspring's investment in 2021, Security 101 has scaled into a leading national platform within the highly fragmented and rapidly growing security integration market. During this period, the team executed a disciplined acquisition strategy, expanded the company's geographic footprint, strengthened its national account platform, and invested in operational infrastructure to support long-term, sustainable growth.

"We are proud of the platform we've built alongside Gemspring," said Greg Daly, Chief Executive Officer of Security 101. "Their partnership has helped us scale thoughtfully, expand into new geographies, and strengthen our national network while maintaining our commitment to delivering exceptional service to customers. We are excited for our next chapter of growth."

"It has been a privilege to partner alongside Greg and the entire Security 101 team during this period of significant transformation and growth," said Alex Shakibnia, Managing Director at Gemspring Capital. "By investing in people, operational infrastructure, and strategic growth initiatives, the team has built a strong foundation for continued expansion. Security 101 is exceptionally well positioned for its next phase of growth and we look forward to its continued success."

William Blair served as financial advisor and McDermott Will & Schulte LLP served as legal counsel to Security 101 and Gemspring.

About Security 101

Security 101 is a national provider of integrated security solutions to a diversified set of commercial customers across multiple end markets, including healthcare, education, financial services, government, manufacturing, and data centers. The company delivers a full-service offering of security services and products, including the design, installation, and maintenance of access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, visitor management, and managed service solutions. Founded in 2005 and based in West Palm Beach, FL, Security 101 has over 50 locations across the United States. For more information, visit www.security101.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation, and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Contact:

Alex Shakibnia

[email protected]

SOURCE Gemspring Capital