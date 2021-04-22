Gemspring Capital Completes Acquisition of Outform and Merges It with Rapid Displays

WESTPORT, Conn., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital, a private equity firm focused on partnering with middle market companies, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Outform, Inc., a global retail innovation agency, and merged it with Rapid Displays, an existing portfolio company that provides custom merchandising display solutions. The combined company will be a global market leader with a full suite of design and execution capabilities to serve marquee brands and retailers. Gemspring's investment is in partnership with Ariel Haroush, Outform's Founder & CEO, who will remain in an executive leadership role and maintain a significant ownership interest.

Outform is a leading provider of custom merchandising solutions, including agency, display production, and distribution services, for global brands and retailers. Outform's services span the full merchandising execution lifecycle – from initial concept and creative design, engineering, and prototyping to global production and execution. The company differentiates itself with best-in-class creative and technology delivery capabilities and unique, data-driven shopper insights. Outform is headquartered in Miami and serves retailers and consumer brands around the globe through its operations in the US, Europe, Israel and China.

The merger of Rapid Displays and Outform will create one of the world's largest retail marketing companies and will better serve customers through enhanced product and service offerings and one-stop global execution. Outform and Rapid Displays will continue to operate through their respective brands but offer customers the enhanced scale and offering of the combined business.

Outform's Founder & CEO, Ariel Haroush, commented, "At Outform, we have been on a mission to lead the retail marketing industry and deliver for our customers globally. This merger allows us to help shape the future of retail with our customers at the forefront. I have long admired Rapid Displays' capabilities, and I am excited to be joining forces. Our respective clients will benefit from the expanded range of our combined in-house services, which will be available on a global scale."

Charles Fraas, Managing Director at Gemspring, added, "We are delighted to bring together two companies that have a tremendous reputation for supporting blue-chip brands executing at retail. The combined creative, technological, and execution capabilities of Rapid and Outform will offer customers a top quality, end-to-end, global solution for their retail marketing and merchandising needs. We look forward to supplementing and supporting the new management team that will drive the next stage of the combined company's growth."

About Rapid Displays

Rapid Displays offers custom retail displays, store fixtures, kiosk merchandising, and more for an end-to-end visual merchandising solution. With over eight decades of experience, over 500 employees and 1 million square feet of working space, Rapid is a one-stop shop for retail merchandising solutions. One integrated team of retail experts, designers, advisors and project managers results in a tailored and seamless experience for each customer. For more information, visit www.rapiddisplays.com.

About Outform, Inc.

Outform has taken the global retail industry by storm over the last few years, specifically in the consumer electronics space, providing technology infused solutions via a strategic process that is unmatched in the industry. Outform specializes in creating tangible consumer engagements that elevate, connect and humanize brand experiences. Outform unites leading experts in research, strategy, design, innovation and manufacturing, who work together to create unforgettable brand experiences. Interdisciplinary teams work in close collaboration with clients, helping to provide innovative solutions and elevate brands. Outform's user-centric, data-driven approach focuses on creating a seamless experience across different environments. For more information, visit www.outform.com

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $1.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to lower middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com

