Gen Alpha are Discovering their New Favorite Characters on Lingokids

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New survey data from Lingokids, the No. 1 entertainment platform for young kids, shows the company is becoming a powerful discovery engine for entertainment brands, with kids not only meeting new characters through interactive play but actively seeking out their shows and movies afterward.

A survey of 1,000 families across 40 countries found that after playing Lingokids:

84% of kids recall seeing familiar characters on the app

59% of kids asked to watch shows and movies of characters featured

14% of kids discovered external characters for the first time through Lingokids (up to 17% for kids under 3 years old)

"We're becoming the place where tomorrow's fans discover their next favorite characters," says Cristóbal Viedma, Founder and CEO of Lingokids. "What makes this different from just licensing a character is that Lingokids is the interactive home for these brands, the place where kids actively engage with characters rather than passively watching them. That active participation creates a deeper connection."

More than 63% of screentime for kids age 8 and under is spent actively interacting with an app or website, as opposed to simply watching a TV show or movie, according to data from the Insights Family. "For this generation," writes Variety, "interactivity isn't just a bonus — it's an expectation."

Lingokids is solving parental guilt with active, beneficial, ad-free screentime. Over the past year, Lingokids has introduced games and activities with many well-known characters from multiple children's entertainment brands. With 20 million kids interacting with the platform each month, these games have been wildly popular and already played over 500 million times.

The survey data reveals that while kids of course enjoy seeing familiar characters on Lingokids, they also frequently learn about new franchises or deepen their affinity with them on the platform. This symbiotic relationship makes Lingokids an ideal partner for kids entertainment brands looking to expand their audience.

The Lingokids family survey also found that parents view this discovery aspect of the platform positively, with 70% saying the platform is a good place for their kids to discover new characters. Many highlighted the interactive nature of the Lingokids platform as a major plus as well.

"My child enjoys getting to learn about the characters through Lingokids and then being able to see them outside of the app too," wrote one parent in the survey. Another said that her daughter "loves that she can see her favorite characters and flip between them on one app."

Lingokids has many more beloved characters coming to the platform in 2026.

"Gen Alpha is a game-first, interactive-first generation — they don't just want to watch their favorite characters, they want to play with them," says Lingokids Global VP of Brand, Maud Cariddi. "This generation spends almost two thirds of their screen time interacting, not passively watching. That's why character discovery and conversion rates are so strong on Lingokids: We're built for how this generation actually engages with content."

About Lingokids

Lingokids is the No. 1 free kids' entertainment platform, loved by kids, designed by educators, and trusted by parents worldwide. Used by over 20 million families each month, Lingokids turns fun screen time into safe, high-quality play that sneaks in learning.

Lingokids sparks curiosity, creativity and helps kids explore who they are and who they can become. With over 3,000 activities, shows, and songs, more than 30 awards, and 200 million downloads worldwide, we partner with the biggest names including Blippi, NASA, BBC Earth, and Oxford University Press.

To learn more, visit lingokids.com. Everything kids love.

