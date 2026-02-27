Lingokids Launches AI-Powered Content Studio with Live Feedback from Its 1 million Daily Active Users

New 'Billy's Lab' feature gives Lingokids Studios the ability to go from concept to live prototype in under two weeks, validated at scale by the platform's massive young audience

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingokids , the No. 1 interactive entertainment platform for young kids, has launched Billy's Lab, a new section of the app where kids play early-stage prototypes of interactive experiences built by Lingokids Studios, the company's in-house production team.

AI-accelerated design and development has transformed the speed of the studio's creative pipeline. Lingokids Studios now moves from concept to playable prototype in about a week, with only 20-30% of prototypes advancing into full production. The rest are cut based on how kids actually behave — not how adults predict they will.

With more than one million daily active users and 20 million kids interacting across the platform each month, Lingokids has a built-in advantage most studios lack: scale. Billy's Lab turns that audience into a real-time feedback engine, generating behavioral data on how children ages 2-8 interact with new content. The platform measures:

Whether kids understand what to do without any explanation or text

Whether gestures and mechanics are intuitive for pre-literate users

Whether kids stay engaged and return to play again

Which experiences kids choose to "heart" as favorites

This matters because building interactive content for children under six is a fundamentally different design challenge. Pre-literate kids can't read menus, follow written instructions, or navigate standard interfaces. Every interaction must be visual, gestural, and intuitive. Lingokids has spent over a decade solving this problem across more than 3,000 interactive experiences, and Billy's Lab accelerates the cycle further.

"We can go from an idea to a prototype played by thousands of kids in under two weeks," says Cristobal Viedma, CEO and founder of Lingokids. "AI accelerated the build, but it's our community of over a million daily users who decide what ships. No focus group can replicate that."

The system works across both Lingokids' own beloved characters — including Billy, Eliot and others loved by kids around the world — as well as partner content. Whether building new experiences for Blippi , Pocoyo or the many other highly recognizable characters from Lingokids' collaborations with major entertainment brands , Billy's Lab gives the studio team immediate behavioral signals on what resonates before committing to full production.

"Prototypes help us answer one critical question early: 'Is this fun and intuitive at the same time?'" says Vladimir Klimov, Lingokids Studios Director. "The combination of AI-assisted production and real-time testing at this scale means we produce more interactive kids content in a month than most studios ship in a year. The Lingokids community are now essentially co-creators of the content library — a feedback loop between our studio and its audience that gets tighter with every cycle."

About Lingokids

Lingokids is the No. 1 kids' interactive entertainment platform, loved by kids, designed by educators, and trusted by parents worldwide. Used by over 20 million kids each month, Lingokids turns fun screen time into safe, high-quality play that sneaks in learning.

Lingokids sparks curiosity, creativity and helps kids explore who they are and who they can become. With over 3,000 activities, shows, and songs, more than 30 awards, and nearly 200 million downloads worldwide, we partner with the biggest names including Blippi, NASA, BBC Earth, and Oxford University Press.

To learn more, visit lingokids.com. Everything kids love.

