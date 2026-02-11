Lingokids New Career Lessons Inspire Kids to Explore What They Can Be When They Grow Up, Transforming Screen Time to Dream Time

Curated Experiences Help Kids Learn What It's Like to Be an Astronaut, Doctor, and Wildlife Scientist, with More to Come

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingokids , the #1 entertainment platform for young kids, is expanding its library of play-based learning activities with custom-built content that inspires children to transform curiosity into career-readiness. Lingokids' Career Lessons help kids discover career paths, with help from leading organizations such as NASA ("I can be an Astronaut") and World Wildlife Fund ("I can be a Wildlife Scientist").

Lingokids' Career Lessons help kids discover career paths, from doctor to wildlife scientist.

The Career Lessons learning pillar was launched in direct response to research Lingokids conducted among parents, who asked for more activities to help their kids discover what they want to be when they grow up. With this launch, Lingokids is further demonstrating how its platform is an essential piece of a young person's learning journey at a time when they dream about what they do with their lives.

"Kids can become anything they want to be when they grow up, and we hope to inspire them to believe it as early as possible," says Cristóbal Viedma, Founder and CEO of Lingokids. "By listening to parents and adding this meaningful aspect of life-long learning, we're motivating kids to explore careers while being entertained and assuring parents that their kids' screen time is productive and fun."

Lingokids' first Career Lesson of 2026, "I can be an Astronaut," is a collaboration with NASA STEM education resources and timed just as NASA's Artemis II mission will send four astronauts to the moon - something that hasn't happened since today's parents were children themselves. The career exploration introduces children to the space agency, its astronauts, and missions. Kids get to hear firsthand what astronauts do in space, what kind of experiments could be conducted on the lunar surface, how gravity works, and more.

Also launching in February is "I can be a Wildlife Scientist," created with the expertise of the WWF. Kids will "meet" a scientist and learn about how they observe animal behavior and ecosystems to protect wildlife and their habitats. At the end of the lesson, additional tips and activities for exploring wildlife science will be shared to continue the learning journey.

Kids and their parents also can look forward to "I can be a doctor," activities developed to help young minds learn what physicians do, as well as how and why they care for people and their bodies and senses. The activities and lessons are curiosity-driven, inspiring kids to think about the different types of doctors and how they listen to patients, teach healthy habits, and help people feel better. More Career Lessons to follow include "I can become" a veterinarian, a teacher, an artist, and a mechanic, and more.

"Helping kids learn in ways that are fun as well as healthy is at the core of why we do what we do," said Viedma. "And, being there to support parents and caregivers in purposeful ways is something we strive for every day."

About Lingokids

Lingokids is the #1 free kids' entertainment platform, loved by kids, designed by educators, and trusted by parents worldwide. Used by over 20 million families each month, Lingokids turns fun screen time into safe, high-quality play that sneaks in learning.

Lingokids sparks curiosity, creativity and helps kids explore who they are and who they can become. With over 3,000 activities, shows, and songs, more than 30 awards, and 200 million downloads worldwide, we partner with the biggest names including Blippi, NASA, BBC Earth, and Oxford University Press.

To learn more, visit lingokids.com. Everything kids love.

