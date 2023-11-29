Gen Z and millennials: three-quarters would quit their jobs tomorrow because of a toxic work culture, Lifesum survey reveals

News provided by

Lifesum

29 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-quarters of U.S. Gen Z and millennials would quit their jobs tomorrow due to a toxic work culture, new data from leading global healthy eating app Lifesum shows.

Worrying levels of stress

And workplace stress was felt by the majority (52%) of Gen Z and millennials, while 51% said that their personal life was affected by work-related stress always or most of the time.

In terms of how employers could positively impact stress levels, Gen Z and millennials listed good management, healthy eating initiatives, economic compensation and mental health support.

"Gen Z and millennials are telling us that factors, including healthy eating initiatives, help them - and for good reason, given that scientific evidence shows how a balanced diet can support a healthy immune system," said Wesleigh Roeca, director of business development at Lifesum.

In October, Lifesum, which is used by organisations, including Google and Amazon to improve employee well-being, surveyed more than 5,000 U.S. Gen Z and millennials to explore how they make career decisions based on personal values.

Workplace health and well-being is crucial

While high levels of stress continue to impact Gen Z and millennials, promoting workplace well-being can minimize stress levels, which creates a thriving, positive environment for individuals and organizations.

When questioned about personal well-being, nearly half of Gen Z and millennials (48%) said that they would quit their job tomorrow for one that better supported their well-being.

And over two-thirds of Gen Z and millennials (69%) felt that they would be more productive at work if their employer improved their health and well-being.

But companies must work harder to implement well-being initiatives, as the survey revealed that almost two-thirds (64%) of Gen Z and millennials felt that their employer did not have a well-being culture.

Hormonal health impacts everyone

A lack of flexibility was not the only reason forcing Gen Z and millennials to call it quits. In the survey, over one-third (35%) of female Gen Z and millennials would quit tomorrow for a job that better supported their female cycle.

In the U.S., menopause costs American women an estimated $1.8 billion in lost working time per year (source), while in the UK, one million women left their jobs due to menopause symptoms (source).

Remote working is here to stay

The research found that Gen Z and millennials want their employers to continue offering flexibility, with 41% saying they would find alternative jobs if hybrid work was not an option.

SOURCE Lifesum

Also from this source

Lifesum unveils Healthy Fasting Program to increase employee wellbeing and optimize productivity

Lifesum, the leading global healthy eating platform, used by companies, including Amazon, GE and PayPal to improve workplace wellness, has unveiled a ...

Lifesum unveils Hormonal Meal Plan to optimize the wellbeing of all employees, and address the workplace blindspot for hormonal health

Lifesum, the leading global healthy eating platform, has become the first company to launch a Hormonal Meal Plan to optimize the wellbeing of all...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.