GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Investor Reminder: Schubert Jonckheer Investigating Possible False Claims

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP reminds GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) investors that the firm is investigating potential legal claims relating to whether the company misled investors about its health intelligence platform called Centrellis. Current shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm here: https://www.classactionlawyers.com/genedxupdate.

On June 23, 2025, U.S. District Judge Vernon D. Oliver ruled that key claims in a securities fraud lawsuit against GeneDx, its CEO, and former company executives could move forward. The lawsuit alleges that between January 2022 and August 2022, GeneDx (then named Sema4 Holdings Corp.) falsely overstated the capabilities, potential, and commercial viability of Centrellis. These statements allegedly caused GeneDx's stock to trade at artificially inflated prices. Judge Oliver found that the complaint sufficiently alleged that false and misleading statements about these matters were made with an intent to defraud. After the truth came out in August 2022 that GeneDx was significantly shifting its core R&D strategy and business model, its President was resigning, and the company was cutting 13% of its workforce, GeneDx's stock price fell 33%.

Investor Reminder: If you own stock in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS), you may have legal options. Post this

We are investigating potential wrongdoing by GeneDx's directors and officers in connection with these allegations.

If you own stock in GeneDx, you may have legal options. Visit https://www.classactionlawyers.com/genedxupdate to learn more.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents consumers in class actions and shareholders in derivative actions against officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco and, with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Dustin L. Schubert

[email protected]

Tel: 415-788-4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP