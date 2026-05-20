GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

GeneDx posted Q1 2026 revenue of $102.3 million against consensus estimates near $110 million and reported adjusted EPS of -$0.28 versus the -$0.01 expected -- the stock collapsed approximately 44% in a single session.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders who held GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) stock lost approximately 44% of their investment value when the company reported Q1 2026 results that fell sharply below Wall Street expectations. Revenue came in at $102.3 million -- roughly $8 million below the consensus estimate of approximately $110 million -- while adjusted EPS of -$0.28 missed the -$0.01 forecast by a wide margin. Those who suffered losses on their WGS investment are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The Q1 2026 revenue shortfall represented a miss of approximately 7-8% against analyst consensus. Adjusted EPS of -$0.28 compared to the -$0.01 consensus reflected a variance of over 2,700%. Trading volume on the session surged to approximately 5x the 30-day average as shares repriced.

Alongside the earnings miss, GeneDx cut its full-year 2026 revenue guidance from $540-$555 million to $475-$490 million -- a reduction of approximately 12%. Management attributed the shortfall to a shift in revenue mix toward lower-margin genome tests and lower reimbursement rates. The prior quarter's earnings call on February 23, 2026, had reaffirmed the $540-$555 million guidance range.

Shareholders who lost money on GeneDx are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities investigations and related actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WGS Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the WGS investigation? A: Investors who purchased WGS stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did WGS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 44% after the company reported Q1 2026 revenue of $102.3 million versus consensus estimates near $110 million and adjusted EPS of -$0.28 versus the -$0.01 expected. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to recovery.

Q: What do WGS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent the group of affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

Q: What if I already sold my WGS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought WGS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP