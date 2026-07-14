International Business Machines Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into International Business Machines (IBM)

IBM investors who relied on the Company's projected Software and Infrastructure segment growth rates and stability faced losses after IBM reported preliminary second-quarter 2026 results and shares fell nearly 25%.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 14, 2026, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) shares fell more than 24% after IBM released preliminary second-quarter 2026 results well-below market expectations. IBM investors who suffered losses are encouraged to submit their loss information now.

On April 22, 2026, IBM's Chief Financial Officer, James J. Kavanaugh, told investors to expect the "accelerating Software business … to grow 10-plus percent this year," and that management "prudently continue[d] to expect Infrastructure revenue to be down low single digits this year."

By July 14, 2026, results had fallen well shy of these projections. Revenue of $17.2 billion was up only 1% on the back of a 5% increase in Software revenue, shy of growth expectations. On the other side of the coin, Infrastructure revenue fell 7% by the preliminary report, a faster fall than the Company had projected only one quarter before.

IBM investors who lost money may provide your IBM loss details or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the IBM Investigation

Q: What is the IBM investigation about?A: The investigation concerns International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) and potential securities law issues tied to IBM's previously projected growth metrics. Shares fell nearly 25% after IBM released preliminary Q2 2026 results.

Q: Who is conducting the IBM investigation?A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law issues on behalf of investors who purchased IBM securities and suffered financial losses.

Q: Which IBM statements are being reviewed?A: The investigation focuses on statements about IBM's Software segment's revenue growth rate and the stability of the Infrastructure segment's projected decline.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices are useful for evaluating losses.

Q: What do IBM investors need to do right now?A: Investors should gather brokerage records showing IBM purchases, sales, share quantities, and prices. These records help evaluate whether documented losses may be tied to the July 14, 2026 decline.

Q: What if I already sold my IBM shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when shares were purchased and whether losses were suffered, not on whether the investor still holds IBM shares.

Q: What if my IBM losses are small -- is it still worth being evaluated?A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting investor matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with no upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP