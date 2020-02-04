Generac Adds New Clean Energy Solutions, Help Homeowners Save

WAUKESHA, Wis., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneracⓇ Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) continues expansion in the clean energy business with today's release of a new line of Generac PWRcellTM Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) solutions. With these new products, Generac's PWRcell system represents the industry's first integrated whole-home energy storage system, where other systems require multiple storage devices or multiple vendors. Beginning today, customers with the new PWRcell ATS will no longer have to sacrifice necessities during a utility outage.

The smart technology in the new PWRcell switches helps homeowners save money and reduce hassle. In many energy efficient homes, this product enables homeowners to power their whole home during an outage rather than having to select which circuits have power and which do not. This solution also helps to reduce install time and cost by eliminating the need to wire a separate protected loads panel.

Additionally, customers who want to participate in renewable energy credit programs will no longer have to make a choice between making money from their solar system and having power during an outage. Because the PWRcell inverters are compatible with equipment required for utility company energy credit programs, PWRcell switch solutions make it possible for the inverter to support backup power applications and maximize potential earnings.

"We are continuously expanding our line of Clean Energy products and this is proof of Generac's commitment to the solar + storage industry," said Adam Schroeder, Clean Energy Solutions Product Manager at Generac. "The PWRcell switches are another tool to seamlessly manage a home's power."

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading global supplier of backup power and prime power products, systems, engine-powered tools, and solar energy storage systems. In 1959, our founder was committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the first affordable backup generator. Sixty years later, the same dedication to innovation, durability and excellence has resulted in the company's ability to expand its industry-leading product portfolio into homes and small businesses, on job sites, and in industrial and mobile applications across the globe. Generac offers single engine backup and prime power systems up to 2 MW and paralleled solutions up to 100 MW, and uses a variety of fuel sources to support power needs for our customers. Generac hosts Power Outage Central, the definitive source of U.S. power outage data, at Generac.com/poweroutagecentral. For more information about Generac and its products and services, visit Generac.com.

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.

