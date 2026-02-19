Generac Signs Agreement to Acquire Enercon, Accelerating Growth in Data Center and Switchgear Markets

East Peoria, Illinois-based manufacturer brings 50 years of expertise in generator enclosures and switchgear for mission-critical applications

WAUKESHA, Wis., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Enercon Engineering, Inc., adding specialized manufacturing expertise in generator enclosures and switchgear to meet the growing need for backup power as global demand for data center capacity could more than triple by 2030.

Generac acquires East Peoria, Illinois-based Enercon Engineering, Inc.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in East Peoria, Illinois, Enercon designs and manufactures custom power equipment and industrial enclosures for demanding, high-reliability applications. The company's more than 120 employees operate a 160,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Combined with Generac's new state-of-the-art plant in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and its new facility in Sussex, Wisconsin, this acquisition underscores the company's ongoing investment in scaling capacity for commercial and industrial products to meet growing demand.

"Enercon brings 50 years of proven expertise in custom power systems, and their deep in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities strengthen and accelerate Generac's Commercial & Industrial business. From UL-certified switchgear to power distribution solutions and generator enclosures, this positions us to better serve hyperscale and enterprise data center markets in particular, where reliability, precision and excellence are critical," said Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac Chairman, President and CEO.

The acquisition is the latest in a series of investments Generac has made to scale its C&I manufacturing capacity as part of its effort to double C&I product sales in the years ahead. Backup power generators sold to the data center market are expected to be a primary driver of this rapid growth.

Upon closing, Enercon will operate as "Enercon, a Generac company" under Generac's Domestic Commercial & Industrial Business Group. The current leadership team will continue to lead the business. Closing is subject to regulatory approvals and is anticipated in the second quarter of 2026.

