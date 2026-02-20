Generac Named Finalist in Mega Category for Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award

This Recognition Highlights Generac's 65-Year Commitment to Wisconsin Manufacturing, Innovation and Community Impact.

WAUKESHA, Wis., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, announced that it has been named a finalist for the 37th Annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards. The award program highlights the state's vibrant manufacturing industry, celebrates successes and recognizes top manufacturers for their innovations, philanthropy, technological advances, commitment to customer satisfaction and the quality jobs they create.

Generac was named a finalist in Mega Category for Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award.

"For more than 65 years, we have called Wisconsin home," said Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Being named a finalist reflects our commitment to advancing technology and supporting Wisconsin's manufacturing community. We are proud to design, build and scale solutions here and look forward to continuing to invest in our great state."

At the time of recognition, the company's ten Wisconsin locations, including six manufacturing facilities, employed more than 4,800 people and produced and supported technologies that are deployed worldwide. Generac's selection as a finalist reflects the significant accomplishments of 2025.

A few additional 2025 highlights include:

Generac introduced the most significant upgrade to the residential line in a decade, adding features and integration with Generac's product ecosystem that give homeowners more control over their energy needs amid rising grid instability and energy costs.

Generac's Commercial & Industrial business introduced a new line of generators to address the high-capacity applications and diverse needs of hyperscale, colocation, enterprise and edge data centers driven by the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence.

Generac's Energy Technology division announced PWRmicro, a powerful, installer-friendly microinverter designed to maximize energy capture from solar panels.

Generac opened its newest and most advanced manufacturing facility in Beaver Dam, WI. The 345,000 square-foot facility not only represents a significant investment in Wisconsin's economy but also brings hundreds of new jobs to the region.

Generac strengthened its existing Wisconsin footprint, launching a new product line in Oshkosh to meet the rising demand for backup power in data centers.

Through Generac Gives, Generac donated approximately $1M to organizations supporting education, disaster relief and community vitality and Generac employees contribute volunteer hours annually to hundreds of nonprofits. Generac received the Founding Partner Legacy Award honoring 25 years of partnership with GPS Education Partners, fostering a new generation of manufacturing professionals.

For more information about Generac and its industry-leading products, visit https://www.generac.com/.

