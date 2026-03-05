Generac and EPC Power to Deploy Fully Integrated Energy Solutions for Data Center Applications

The collaboration brings together unmatched experience in advanced power generation

and power conversion to deliver the energy solutions required by data centers.

WAUKESHA, Wis. and POWAY, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading U.S.-based global designer and manufacturer of power generation and energy storage products and solutions, and EPC Power Corp., a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of advanced grid-forming power conversion systems, today announced their engagement to deploy fully integrated energy solutions for the data center market. These systems will feature Generac SBE Block battery systems, Generac ARC Controller™ and EPC Power M-System inverters to create the ecosystem required by today's AI data center infrastructure developers and owners.

The integrated energy solution from Generac and EPC Power will address both customer demand for energy innovation and grid operator emerging requirements for interconnection to deliver the power requirements necessary to meet this unprecedented data center growth.

"Data center customers don't just need more power — they need smarter, fully integrated energy solutions that perform seamlessly under extreme and rapidly changing conditions," said Erik Wilde, EVP and President, Domestic C&I at Generac. "This collaboration with EPC Power allows us to deliver end-to-end, behind-the-meter solutions that meet evolving utility requirements while supporting the performance demands of AI workloads. We're excited by the opportunity to work alongside EPC Power to translate this technology into real-world solutions for the data center market."

"AI is fueling rapid data center growth, creating massive power challenges. Traditional systems can't keep up with dynamic, high-density AI workloads," said Jim Fusaro, CEO of EPC Power. "Our collaboration with Generac represents a powerful alignment of expertise and vision. Together, we are advancing digital power infrastructure that delivers the resilient, secure and highly adaptive performance modern AI workloads require —responding in real time to shifting demands, whether operating with or without active grid support."

Generac will utilize EPC Power's inverters alongside its battery system and advanced controllers to deploy fully integrated solutions capable of ultra-fast response times, enabling load smoothing for AI data center applications with ride-through and recovery capabilities to meet utility requirements and provide continuity during grid disturbance events. These behind-the-meter energy solutions will enable seamless integration with onsite generators, turbines and other resources in grid-tied or off-grid applications to meet the demands of hyperscale computing.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company continues to expand its energy technology offerings for homes and businesses in its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

About EPC Power Corp.

EPC Power Corp. (EPC Power) provides intelligent digital power infrastructure by developing high-performance power conversion systems for mission-critical applications, including data centers, utility-scale energy storage, and microgrids. EPC Power's solutions deliver reliable, resilient, and secure energy necessary to smooth volatile AI workloads and strengthen critical grid stability. Visit EPCPower.com for more information.

