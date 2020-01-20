Generac Incentivizes Homeowners to Prepare for Extended Outages

WAUKESHA, Wis., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE:GNRC) announced today it is incentivizing homeowners to take action by preparing their homes for long-term power outages before the storm and wildfire seasons begin.

Customers who purchase a home standby generator Jan. 20 through March 1, 2020 will receive a free 10-year extended warranty*, a $995 value.

"Every region of the country is affected by power outages," said Russ Minick, Generac Chief Marketing Officer. "From California's Public Safety Power Shutoff program, to the perpetual threat of tropical storms on the East and Gulf Coasts, and winter storms with damaging ice, snow and high winds throughout the country, everyone should prepare for outages. We're providing incentive to prepare now, so when outages happen, homeowners aren't inconvenienced and can remain safe in their homes."

Home standby generators offer homeowners peace of mind by automatically providing generator power just seconds after utility power is interrupted. They can power entire homes or specific circuits selected by the homeowner for extended periods of time while the power is out. In areas affected by winter storms, hurricanes or wildfires, outages can last days or weeks, making a standby generator the best solution.

For more information on the free 10-year extended warranty promotion, home standby generators or the full range of Generac backup power solutions, visit Generac.com/offer .

*Terms and conditions apply. Please visit www.Generac.com/offer for more details.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading global supplier of backup power and prime power products, systems, engine-powered tools, and solar energy storage systems. In 1959, our founder was committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the first affordable backup generator. Sixty years later, the same dedication to innovation, durability and excellence has resulted in the company's ability to expand its industry-leading product portfolio into homes and small businesses, on job sites, and in industrial and mobile applications across the globe. Generac offers single engine backup and prime power systems up to 2 MW and paralleled solutions up to 100 MW, and uses a variety of fuel sources to support power needs for our customers. Generac hosts Power Outage Central, the definitive source of U.S. power outage data, at Generac.com/poweroutagecentral . For more information about Generac and its products and services, visit Generac.com .

